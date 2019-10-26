You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices clock strong weekly gains on trade hopes, crude supply

Sat, Oct 26, 2019 - 6:09 AM

nz_oiljack_261019.jpg
Oil prices rose on Friday, registering the strongest weekly gains in more than a month as support from optimism over a US-China trade deal, falling US crude stocks and possible action from OPEC to extend output cuts outweighed broader economic concerns.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Friday, registering the strongest weekly gains in more than a month as support from optimism over a US-China trade deal, falling US crude stocks and possible action from OPEC to extend output cuts outweighed broader economic concerns.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 43 US cents, or 0.8 per cent, higher at US$56.66 a barrel, clocking a weekly rise of more than 5 per cent, its strongest since June 21. Brent crude ended 35 cents, or 0.6 per cent, higher at US$62.02 a barrel, logging a weekly gain of more than 4 per cent, its best since Sept 20.

Oil got a boost from signs of progress in talks on resolving the US-China trade dispute that has weighed on crude demand. Washington officials on Friday said the United States and China were close to finalising the first part of a trade deal after months of a tariff war.

"Some of the vibes out of the US-China talks are positive again and that's certainly what's fuelling the stock market, so oil is benefiting from it," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wall Street, which oil prices often follow, approached a record high after the trade comments from Washington.

SEE ALSO

Oil prices slip as demand concerns outweigh US-China trade optimism

The weekly performance was underpinned by the surprise drop in US inventories, with crude stocks falling by about 1.7 million barrels last week.

"We're holding our ground after a pretty good up week with the surprise draw in inventories this week," said Phil Flynn, senior energy analyst at Price Futures Group.

Yet concerns over weakening economic growth continued to drag on prices.

"Slowing global activity will see demand drop, so the reality is that oil rallies will be limited," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Economists in a Reuters poll said a steeper decline in global economic growth remains more likely than a synchronised recovery, even as multiple central banks dole out rounds of monetary easing.

Providing further price support this week, officials at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said extended supply curbs are an option to offset the weaker demand outlook in 2020.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, wants to focus first on boosting adherence to the group's production-reduction pact with Russia and other non-members, an alliance known as OPEC+, before committing to more cuts, sources told Reuters. The alliance in July renewed the pact to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day since Jan 1, until March 2020.

"The energy complex is also deriving some support from slowing in the pace of US crude production gains," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

In the United States, energy companies reduced the number of oil rigs operating this week, leading to a record 11-month decline as producers follow through on plans to cut spending on new drilling. The rig count is seen as an indicator of future output.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold strengthens over global growth anxieties

Reaping wind at sea could become US$1t industry says IEA

Pakistan's tycoons offer to take over former Barrick mine

Offshore wind set for 15-fold increase: IEA

US to send 'additional military assets' to protect Syrian oil: Pentagon

US moves to protect Citgo from creditors

BREAKING

Oct 26, 2019 06:21 AM
Transport

Boeing completes year of turmoil with promise to Indonesia on 737 MAX crash

[PARIS] Boeing Co on Friday promised to act on safety recommendations for its 737 MAX aircraft made in a new report...

Oct 26, 2019 06:02 AM
Stocks

Europe: Luxury stocks drive fifth day of gains

[BENGALURU] A late turnaround helped European stocks notch gains for a fifth straight session on Friday, as signs of...

Oct 26, 2019 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500 nears record high on trade progress, upbeat Intel earnings

[NEW YORK] US stocks rose on Friday after Washington said it was close to finalising parts of a trade pact with...

Oct 25, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

Lagarde wants to end ECB infighting, Spiegel reports

[FRANKFURT] In-coming ECB chief Christine Lagarde is keen to end infighting at the European Central Bank after a...

Oct 25, 2019 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment pares gains as economic outlook dims

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment pared gains from earlier in October while remaining elevated, suggesting...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly