You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices down but log third weekly rise on trade hopes

Sat, Dec 21, 2019 - 7:09 AM

nz_oiljack_211219.jpg
Oil prices fell on Friday, but both benchmarks logged a third straight weekly gain amid the easing of US-Chinese trade tensions, which has boosted business confidence and the outlook for global economic growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Friday, but both benchmarks logged a third straight weekly gain amid the easing of US-Chinese trade tensions, which has boosted business confidence and the outlook for global economic growth.

Brent crude futures settled at US$66.14 a barrel, down 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent, but marked a weekly rise of around 1.4 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at US$60.44 a barrel, falling 40 cents, or 1.21 per cent, while gaining about 0.6 per cent on the week.

Progress in the trade dispute between the world's two biggest oil consumers has raised expectations of higher energy demand next year.

"(The focus) continues to be the developments around the US-China trade situation, with a sufficient amount of positive spin all week," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China on Thursday announced a list of import tariff exemptions for six oil and chemical products from the United States, days after Washington and Beijing said an interim trade deal is set to be signed in January.

SEE ALSO

Oil reaches 3-month highs, supported by low US inventories, trade progress

Advancement of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is set to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), has also boosted oil this week. The agreement was passed by the US House of Representatives on Thursday.

Some selling ahead of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays was pushing prices lower, said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"We've had a pretty good run the last couple of days, and I think the bulls are nervous about carrying positions into the holiday," Mr Flynn said.

A rise in the US oil rig count, an indicator of future supply from the world's largest producer, also put pressure on prices.

US energy firms added the most oil rigs this week since February 2018, even though producers have been reducing spending on new drilling, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its report on Friday.

Companies added 18 oil rigs in the week to Dec 20, bringing the total count to 685, the most since early November, Baker Hughes said.

US economic growth nudged up in the third quarter, the government confirmed on Friday, and there are signs the US economy more or less maintained the moderate pace of expansion as the year ended, supported by a strong labour market.

The end of 2019 offered much noise but little direction, and prices were treading water on average, Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. "Looking forward into 2020, commodities as an asset class should continue to trade range-bound for most of the year," Mr Menke said.

REUTERS

 

Energy & Commodities

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny: sources

France's Tikehau Capital in first Spanish private equity deal

Pavilion Energy, Total sign binding deal to develop LNG bunkering in Singapore

Singapore jails tanker captain in Shell oil heist case: reports

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny, two more depart: sources

Rex unit proposes US$4.5m preference share issue to fund Oman well drilling

BREAKING

Dec 21, 2019 05:50 AM
Stocks

Europe: Brexit optimism puts stocks within spitting distance of record high

[LONDON] European stocks came close to a record high on Friday as further confirmation of a Jan 31 Brexit date saw...

Dec 21, 2019 05:44 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end at records again, extending rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks again finished at records on Friday as continued optimism about trade talks and the US...

Dec 20, 2019 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Chinese buyer closes ISEC Healthcare offer with 56.5% ownership

CHINESE healthcare player Aier Eye Hospital Group now holds 56.53 per cent of Catalist-listed ISEC Healthcare as at...

Dec 20, 2019 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens at record high on sustained trade optimism

US stock indexes opened at record highs on Friday amid optimism over a further winding down in Sino-US trade...

Dec 20, 2019 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US Q3 GDP growth unrevised at 2.1%

US officials on Friday confirmed their picture of moderate but steady economic growth in the third quarter of this...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly