You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall 1% as glut weighs

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 6:04 AM

[NEW YORK] Oil prices opened about 1 per cent lower on Sunday as a persistent glut continued to weigh on prices and the coronavirus pandemic eroded global oil demand even as some governments began to ease lockdowns.

Brent crude was down 29 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at US$30.68 a barrel by 6.05pm ET (2205 GMT) while US oil fell 26 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to US$24.48 a barrel.

Global oil demand has plummeted by about 30 per cent as the coronavirus pandemic curtailed movement across the world.

"Oil companies are dealing with a plethora of challenges due to the sudden decline in demand," Haseeb Ahmed, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in a note.

"North America is battling a severe shortage of storage capacity ... it may be only a matter of time, before the country (United States) runs out of storage space."

SEE ALSO

Oil rises 5% in second weekly gain on output cuts, demand hopes

However, both benchmarks have notched gains over the past two weeks as countries have eased lockdowns and fuel demand has rebounded modestly. Oil production worldwide is also declining to reduce a swelling supply glut.

In a televised address, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday a limited easing of restrictions, including letting people exercise outside more often and encouraging some people to return to work.

Spain registered its lowest daily number of coronavirus deaths on Sunday since mid-March and half of its population prepared for an easing of one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, though not yet the residents of cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

India's fuel demand nearly halves in April amid lockdown

China extends anti-dumping duties on US, EU steel tubes and pipes for 5 years

Oil rises 5% in second weekly gain on output cuts, demand hopes

US drillers expected to slash operating oil and gas rigs to lowest ever

Siemens sees bigger hit from coronavirus impact coming as Q2 profit plunges

Missing Bangkok, Paris tourists omen of global wheat demand collapse

BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Global deaths from coronavirus pass 280,000

[PARIS] More than 280,000 people have now died from the new coronavirus, most of whom were in Europe and the United...

May 11, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

UK unveils phased plan to exit lockdown

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced a phased plan to ease a nationwide coronavirus...

May 11, 2020 06:47 AM
Transport

Colombian airline Avianca files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in US

[BOGOTA] Avianca, the second-largest airline in Latin America, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States...

May 11, 2020 06:45 AM
Transport

India to 'gradually' restart rail operations in lockdown easing

[NEW DELHI] One of the world's largest train networks will "gradually" restart operations from Tuesday as India...

May 11, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Riot police chase Hong Kong Mother's Day protesters

[HONG KONG] Riot police chased protesters through Hong Kong's shopping malls and streets on Sunday as democracy...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.