You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall 1% on US-China trade doubts, Opec+ talks

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 6:19 AM

nz_oiljack_130919.jpg
Oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Thursday after a media report cast doubt on the possibility of an interim US-China trade deal and as a meeting of the Opec+ alliance yielded no decision on deepening crude supply cuts.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Thursday after a media report cast doubt on the possibility of an interim US-China trade deal and as a meeting of the Opec+ alliance yielded no decision on deepening crude supply cuts.

Oil was pressured further after the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate to a record low -0.5 per cent from -0.4 per cent and said it will restart bond purchases of 20 billion euros a month from November to prop up euro zone growth.

Brent crude futures settled at US$60.38 a barrel, shedding 43 cents, or 0.71 per cent. WTI crude futures settled at US$55.09 a barrel, losing 66 cents, or 1.18 per cent.

Oil futures extended losses after a senior White House official denied a Bloomberg News report that the United States was considering a temporary trade agreement with China, according to CNBC.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier, prices had been supported on news that the world's two largest economies made some concessions in their protracted trade war.

"We had a lot of moving parts. We came in with the ECB, then we saw the US was going to reach some kind of interim agreement with China, then they ended up saying they're not," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago. "Now we're just back-pedaling and cautiously waiting for the next development in the market, whether it be from economic data, more verbiage from Opec, and we're still going to monitor inventories as a whole."

Oil prices also stumbled after comments from Saudi Arabia's new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said deeper cuts would not be decided upon before a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries planned for December.

A Thursday meeting of the market-monitoring committee formed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, whose de facto leader is Saudi Arabia, yielded a promise to keep countries within the production quotas they committed to in a global supply deal.

A statement from Opec and its allies, a grouping known as Opec+, said oil stocks in industrial countries remained above the five-year average. Oman's energy minister said "the outlook is not very good for 2020."

Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia would keep cutting by more than it pledged in the pact, which has throttled supply from Opec+ by 1.2 million barrels per day.

Also feeding the bearish sentiment, the International Energy Agency said surging US output would make balancing the market "daunting" in 2020.

"Booming shale production has allowed the US to close in on, and briefly overtake, Saudi Arabia as the world's top oil exporter ... in June, after crude exports surged above 3 million bpd," the agency, which advises industrial economies on energy policy, said in its monthly report.

The Paris-based IEA kept its oil demand growth forecasts for this and next year at 1.1 million barrels per day and 1.3 million barrels per day, respectively.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Mexico's Pemex offers to prepay chunk of US$14.7b in bonds

Oil producers pledge to respect cuts as market sags

Aramco may shun direct IPO marketing to US funds on legal risk: sources

US briefly overtakes Saudi Arabia as top oil exporter - IEA

Oil rises as US, China swap concessions in trade war, inventories fall

Oil tycoon T Boone Pickens dead at 91

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BT_20190913_JLUBS13_3891635.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

nz_crowd_130919.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Tougher job market in Q2, unemployment for locals creeps up: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly