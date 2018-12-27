You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 11:58 AM

BP_oil_271218_10.jpg
Oil fell on Thursday after soaring 8 per cent in the previous session, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices even as a stock market surge offered support.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Oil fell on Thursday after soaring 8 per cent in the previous session, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices even as a stock market surge offered support.

Brent crude oil futures were down 8 cents, or 0.15 per cent, at US$54.39 a barrel by 0237 GMT. They rose 8 per cent to US$54.47 a barrel the day before.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.19 per cent to US$46.13 per barrel. They jumped 8.7 per cent to US$46.22 per barrel in the previous session.

Both crude benchmarks are down roughly 40 per cent from highs touched in October.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global stocks rebounded on Wednesday on the back of the Trump administration's attempt to shore up investor confidence and a report on strong US holiday spending.

Shim Hye Jin, a commodity analyst at Samsung Securities in Seoul, said oil prices were still low despite gains made the day before.

"But if Opec's cuts are fulfilled, WTI prices are expected to rise to US$50-60 a barrel, while Brent is expected to go up to between US$58-70 a barrel next year."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies including Russia, agreed at a meeting earlier this month to limit output by 1.2 million barrels per day starting in January.

Meanwhile, potentially bolstering oil prices, a preliminary Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast that US crude inventories would drop 2.7 million barrels in the week to Dec 21, marking their fourth straight week fall.

The American Petroleum Institute's (API) inventory data is due on Thursday, while the government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) is set to release its report on Friday. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Sinopec suspends top officials at its trading arm: sources

Oil surges 8% after steep slide; growth fears still weigh

Largest floating LNG platform starts production in Australia

Malaysia reviewing palm oil export taxes amid bulging stockpiles

Oil prices rebound but economic worries cap gains

Saudi Aramco creates fuel retail subsidiary to expand downstream

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

BP_SGhealth_271218_4.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas expansion key for healthcare sector in 2019 and beyond: analysts

Dec 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Alliance Mineral Assets, Yongnam, Heeton, SHS Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening