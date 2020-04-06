You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall as doubts grow over output cut deal

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 9:57 AM

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after a meeting to discuss output cuts between Opec and its allies was delayed, dimming hopes of swift action to support coronavirus-ravaged energy markets.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate plunged eight per cent at the open in Asia but clawed back some ground and was trading 5.7 per cent lower, at US$26.72 a barrel.

International benchmark Brent crude was down 4.3 per cent to trade at US$32.64 per barrel.

Oil prices have tumbled to levels not seen for years due to the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the kingpin of exporting group Opec.

Business shutdowns, travel restrictions and other measures put in place to contain the virus outbreak have battered demand.

SEE ALSO

Saudi Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to Opec meeting to settle price war

Prices had bounced back from 18-year lows last week after US President Donald Trump said that Riyadh and Moscow would draw a line under their dispute and agree to major output cuts.

But analysts had been sceptical about a quick resolution, and doubts only grew when the meeting between Opec and its allies, including Russia, was delayed.

They had been expected to meet via video conference to discuss oil production cuts on Monday but the meeting has been postponed to Thursday, the government of energy-rich Azerbaijan said at the weekend.

Mr Trump surprised investors last week by tweeting: "I expect & hope" Riyadh and Moscow will be cutting back "approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more".

On Friday, Moscow said it was prepared to discuss a reduction in the volume of about 10 million barrels a day.

But Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said that "traders remain extremely sceptical a deal will be forthcoming, and if one does occur, it will be woefully insufficient to stem the oil supply gushers."

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Oil product shipping rates in Asia at highest since 2008: Refinitiv

Saudi Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to Opec meeting to settle price war

Oil price sanity may return on Saudi-Russia truce hopes

Opec+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits US efforts

Gold up on bleak US payrolls data; stronger dollar caps gains

Oil surges more than 13% on hopes of output deal

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday's session with gains

[HONG KONG] Shares rose more than one per cent in the first few minutes of Monday, in line with an advance across...

Apr 6, 2020 09:46 AM
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up JV fund which will acquire preschools in the GCC

MINDCHAMPS PreSchool has entered into a joint venture (JV) with global investment firm Foundation Corporation to ...

Apr 6, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise ahead of new Solidarity Budget; STI up 1.3% at open

SINGAPORE stocks made gains on Monday morning ahead of...

Apr 6, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.84...

Apr 6, 2020 09:19 AM
Government & Economy

Asian firms rush to meet US$69b in Q2 debt refinancing

[HONG KONG] Companies in the Asia Pacific need to raise a near record US$69.3 billion to refinance their existing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.