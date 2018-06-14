You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall as US crude production hits another record

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 11:19 AM

BP_nozzle_140618_43.jpg
Oil prices eased on Thursday, dragged down by rising output, although strong demand and a drop in US fuel inventories provided the market with some support.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices eased on Thursday, dragged down by rising output, although strong demand and a drop in US fuel inventories provided the market with some support.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at US$76.46 per barrel at 0046 GMT, down 28 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$66.58 a barrel, down 6 cents from their last settlement.

Prices were pulled down by another rise in US oil production, which hit a weekly record of 10.9 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US crude output has risen by almost 30 per cent in the last two years, and it is now close to top global producer Russia, which produced 11.1 million bpd overall in the first two weeks of June.

But the rising output came amid strong demand, which traders said prevented crude prices from falling further.

US consumption of gasoline in the United States rose to an historic high of 9.88 million bpd last week, according to the EIA.

In part because of strong demand, US crude inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels in the week to June 8, to 432.4 million barrels.

Still, US output is now above that of top exporter Saudi Arabia, which currently churns out slightly above 10 million bpd.

WORLD CUP MEETING

The surge in American output puts pressure on other producers, who are losing market share.

Russian and Saudi production has been held back voluntarily since 2017, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), together with some non-Opec producers including Russia, started supply cuts aimed at propping up prices.

With Brent prices up by around 180 per cent from their 2016 lows and demand strong, Opec and Russia may soon end their voluntary supply cuts.

Opec, together with Russia, will officially meet in Vienna on June 22 to discuss its production policy,

US bank Morgan Stanley said Opec and its partners had "largely achieved their stated objective of rebalancing the oil market".

With demand for oil strong, Morgan Stanley said the group's "production is likely to creep higher".

Opec's de-facto leader Saudi Arabia and Russia will also have the chance to talk before the Vienna meeting.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are set to open the football world cup, which kicks off in Russia on Thursday.

"The two producers' ministers plan to discuss the issue during tomorrow's World Cup game between the two countries," ANZ bank said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold reverses gains after Fed raises rates

Oil demand seen steady in 2019 but supply, trade risks loom: IEA

China's CK Infrastructure bids A$12.98b for Aussie gas pipeline firm APA

Trafigura H1 profit falls 53% as metals gains can't offset oil drop

Trump accuses Opec of driving up oil prices

Hong Kong consortium makes A$13b bid for Australia's APA

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

BP_Lum_140618_8.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
2 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
3 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
4 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BP_Singapore_140618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy at risk from faster-than-expected rate hikes

BP_Federal Reserve_140618_14.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

US Federal Reserve raises key interest rate to 1.75-2%, signals 2 more rate hikes this year

Jun 14, 2018
Stocks

Prepare for World Cup fever to cool stock market trading: DBS Group Research

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening