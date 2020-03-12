You are here

Oil prices fall more than 3% after Trump's coronavirus address

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Oil prices plunged more than three percent Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on all travel from Europe to the United States over the coronavirus pandemic.
West Texas Intermediate slipped 3.7 per cent to under US$32 a barrel while Brent crude was off 3.3 per cent at US$34 a barrel.

Both contracts extended heavy losses from a day earlier, which came after Saudi Arabia and Gulf partner the UAE stepped up a price war by vowing to pump millions more barrels of crude.

Crude markets have been in turmoil since the start of the week, when they suffered their biggest one-day drop in a generation after Riyadh slashed prices following a row with Moscow about output cuts.

Prices briefly bounced after Mr Trump began addressing the nation on the virus outbreak, which is now hitting the world's top economy hard - but then quickly slipped into the red.

The travel restrictions, which do not apply to Britain, will go into effect Friday at midnight, Mr Trump said.

The move came after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Following Mr Trump's announcement, AxiCorp market strategist Stephen Innes said that "if this doesn't get Saudi and Russia back to the table, I don't think anything will".

This week's collapse of oil prices came after Opec kingpin Saudi Arabia had led a push to reduce output further to shore up prices amid slumping demand.

But the move was blocked by Moscow, the world's second-biggest oil producer, prompting Riyadh to slash prices.

