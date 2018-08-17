You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices slip amid fears over global economic growth

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 11:01 AM

2018-08-09T034052Z_867192312_RC136FC74950_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-MARKETS.JPG
Oil prices fell on Friday, with US crude heading for a seventh weekly decline amid increasing concerns about slowing global economic growth that could hit demand for petroleum products as inventories build.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell on Friday, with US crude heading for a seventh weekly decline amid increasing concerns about slowing global economic growth that could hit demand for petroleum products as inventories build.

Brent crude oil futures were down 3 cents at US$71.40 a barrel by 00229 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 1 cent to US$65.45 a barrel.

Brent is heading for a 2 per cent decline this week, a third consecutive weekly drop. WTI is on track for a seventh week of losses, with a fall of more than 3 per cent.

Data on Wednesday showing a large build in US inventories fostered fears about the outlook for fuel demand, while crude was also pressured by broader selling of industrial commodities and by the Turkish financial crisis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Investors remain cautious as Wednesday's surprise gain in US stockpiles remained fresh in their minds," ANZ said in a note.

China and the United States have implemented several rounds of trade tariffs and threatened further duties on exports worth hundreds of billions of dollars, which could knock global economic growth.

At the same time, the crisis gripping the Turkish lira has rattled emerging markets and reverberated across equities, bonds and raw materials.

US data on Wednesday showed crude output rose by 100,000 barrels per day to 10.9 million bpd in the week ending Aug 10.

Crude inventories increased by 6.8 million barrels, representing the largest weekly rise since March last year.

Asian demand is showing signs of slowdown as trade disputes and a stronger dollar drag the economies of some of the world's largest oil buyers.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Japan says UN experts' call to protect nuclear clean-up workers is "regrettable"

Oil steadies but outlook for demand grows gloomy

New fuel rules push owners of ships to go green with LNG

Oil prices edge up as China, US set talks to resolve trade dispute

Oil gains but darker demand outlook tempers gains

Gold given respite by planned US, China trade talks

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
3 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Volatile pharma drives Singapore non-oil exports up 11.8% in July to beat forecasts

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

cs-generic-ShentonWay03.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, Stratech, GRP, Keong Hong, Mencast, 8Telecom 

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening