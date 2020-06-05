You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices steady as market awaits clarity on Opec+ output cuts

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 6:24 AM

nz_oilrefinery_050635.jpg
Oil prices were little changed in choppy trade on Thursday as investors awaited a decision from top crude producers on whether to extend record output cuts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were little changed in choppy trade on Thursday as investors awaited a decision from top crude producers on whether to extend record output cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies led by Russia, a group known as Opec+, are debating when to hold ministerial talks to discuss a possible extension of the existing cuts.

Brent crude futures ended the session 20 cents, or 0.5 per cent higher, at US$39.99 a barrel after a volatile session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 12 cents to US$37.41.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world's biggest oil producers, want to extend cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) that major producers agreed to in April. But a suggestion by Opec president Algeria to meet on Thursday was delayed amid talks about poor compliance by some producers.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are not planning to extend voluntary additional output cuts of 1.18 million bpd after June, indicating that crude supply could rise next month regardless of any Opec+ decision.

SEE ALSO

Oil moves higher, hovers below US$40 as doubts emerge over next step on Opec cuts

"Opec appears 'damned if they do and damned if they don't' with regard to extended near term production reductions," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said.

"Any decision to forgo any extension of current cuts would easily unleash a near term selling spree while an agreement to extend cuts beyond next month would have longer term bearish implications as upward adjustments to third quarter shale production forecasts would likely be required."

Concerns about a resurgence of US shale production, which is already showing signs of revival, was one reason Moscow and Russia only backed prolonging cuts into July rather than agreeing a longer extension, sources briefed on Opec+ talks have said.

Meanwhile, US government data on Wednesday showed large increases in fuel inventories as demand remains impaired due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Large oil inventory builds across the US, Europe and Japan last week are weighing on oil prices," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

"Also the uncertainty if Opec+ solves the impasse with countries with a weak compliance level is not helping."

Striking a bullish note, however, Russia's Energy Minister said the oil market in July could face a shortage of three to five million bpd, Interfax news agency reported. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Germany earmarks 7b euros for hydrogen strategy

Malaysia's Petronas delivers Myanmar's first LNG import cargoes

EU resumes Hyundai, Daewoo deal probe, sets Sept 3 deadline

Putin declares state of emergency over Siberian fuel spill

Oil moves higher, hovers below US$40 as doubts emerge over next step on Opec cuts

The oil industry's recovery is now in the hands of politicians

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 06:06 AM
Stocks

US: S&P, Nasdaq finish lower, ending rally ahead of jobs report

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower Thursday, ending a rally after weekly labour data showed another...

Jun 5, 2020 06:01 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks pause after rally, ECB stimulus boosts banks

[BENGALURU] A strong rally this week in European stocks stalled on Thursday as investors locked in profits, although...

Jun 4, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

LVMH propels Arnault scion to head up Tag Heuer watches

[PARIS] LVMH on Thursday said that Frederic Arnault, one of the younger sons of the luxury goods group's billionaire...

Jun 4, 2020 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

Abe's approval rating sinks on rising fears of virus second wave

[TOKYO] The approval rating for Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government slipped to the lowest in two years in a...

Jun 4, 2020 11:19 PM
Stocks

HKEX says many US-listed Chinese firms plan Hong Kong listings

[NEW YORK] Many US-listed Chinese firms will likely list on the Hong Kong exchange this year, in part because of US...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.