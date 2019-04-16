You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rally stalls on talk of OPEC+ boosting output

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 6:05 AM

lwx_oil_160419_15.jpg
Oil prices halted their rally on Monday, with both benchmarks down nearly one per cent, after Russia's finance minister said Russia and OPEC may decide to boost production to fight for market share with the United States, where output remains at record highs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices halted their rally on Monday, with both benchmarks down nearly one per cent, after Russia's finance minister said Russia and OPEC may decide to boost production to fight for market share with the United States, where output remains at record highs.

Losses were limited by a tightening of global supplies, as output has fallen in Iran and Venezuela amid signs the United States will further toughen sanctions on those two OPEC producers, and on the threat that renewed fighting could wipe out crude production in Libya.

Brent crude futures ended the session at US$71.18 a barrel, down 37 US cents, or 0.5 per cent, having earlier slid below US$71. Brent hit its highest since Nov 12 on Friday at US$71.87.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 49 US cents, or 0.8 per cent, to settle at US$63.40 per barrel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oil prices have been lifted by more than 30 per cent this year, mainly due to a deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, to curb by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan 1 for six months. The group will meet in June to decide whether to continue withholding supply.

Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov said over the weekend that Russia and OPEC may decide to boost production to fight for market share with the United States, but this would push oil as low as US$40 per barrel.

"There is a dilemma. What should we do with OPEC: should we lose the market, which is being occupied by the Americans, or quit the deal?" Mr Siluanov, speaking in Washington, said, TASS reported.

"(If the deal is abandoned) the oil prices will go down, then the new investments will shrink, American output will be lower, because the production cost for shale oil is higher than for traditional output."

While the minister said he did not know whether OPEC countries would be happy with this scenario, the group's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, is considered keen to keep cutting, but sources within OPEC said it could raise output from July if disruptions continue elsewhere.

"Today's trade provided further evidence of a bull market beginning to show some wear and tear but also a market that doesn't appear to have achieved an interim price top," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

"Although talk of potential Russian production increase appeared to weigh on values today, the Saudis remain adamant in spearheading a sharp OPEC output cut that has thus far remained undeterred by Brent values above the US$70 mark."

Oil prices have faced pressure from a surge in US crude output, which is at a weekly record of 12.2 million bpd (barrels per day), thanks to a shale revolution.

US crude oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by about 80,000 bpd in May to a record 8.46 million bpd, the government said.

The US drilling rig count, an indicator of future production, last week rose for a second week in a row.

"I would expect oil to trade in a relatively tight band around US$70 for the time being," said Virendra Chauhan, oil analyst at Energy Aspects in Singapore, pointing to differing signs from the United States and OPEC on future supply.

 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Yinson could pull plug on Ezion's lifeline

Gold slips to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease

Oil rally takes a breather as US drilling activity picks up

Iran eyes 5 oil project deals with local firms: report

Petronas acquires Singapore-based Amplus Energy

Gold slips to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 ST Engineering unit gets US government go-ahead to buy engine parts maker

Must Read

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

lwx_JPM_160419_4.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening