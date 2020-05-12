You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rebounds in Asia after Saudi Arabia output cut

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 10:39 AM

rk_SaudiAramco_120520.jpg
Oil rebounded in Asian trade on Tuesday, buoyed by Saudi Arabia's decision to cut output more than it had pledged as the virus-hit world economy cautiously emerges from lockdown.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Oil rebounded in Asian trade on Tuesday, buoyed by Saudi Arabia's decision to cut output more than it had pledged as the virus-hit world economy cautiously emerges from lockdown.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for June delivery was up 1.37 per cent at US$24.47 a barrel in morning trade.

Global benchmark Brent for July was trading 0.71 per cent higher at US$29.84 a barrel.

Both contracts settled lower on Monday after big week-on-week gains Friday.

"Oil prices drew some relief overnight after Saudi Arabia announced they would cut a further 1 million barrels per day in June, bringing their daily production to just under 7.5 million barrels per day," AxiCorp global market strategist Stephen Innes.

SEE ALSO

US oil producers struggle to stay afloat in sea of excess

"This reduction in production provided excellent optics encouraging other Opec+ members to comply and even offer additional voluntary cuts, which should quicken the global oil markets' rebalancing act," he said, referring to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners.

ANZ Bank said the move would take Saudi Arabia's output to the lowest level since mid-2002.

Top crude producers agreed last month to slash output by 10 million barrels a day from May 1 after prices crashed to below zero as lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic sapped global demand and supplies swelled.

Kuwait said it would cut an additional 80,000 barrels per day and the United Arab Emirates announced it would slash 100,000 bpd to support Saudi Arabia's move.

Doubts, however, remain about "the ability of producers to implement and sustain the cuts," ANZ Bank said in a note.

"Producers also seem ready to increase output as soon as prices rebound."

At the same time, analysts said moves to gradually reopen businesses have increased the risks of a second wave of virus infections.

Mr Innes said there remains a "high degree of trepidation around... the risk of new outbreaks of the virus arising," citing pick ups in infections in Germany and South Korea.

"Unfortunately for global markets in general, this will continue to be a theme likely until effective vaccines are made available to the masses," he said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

US oil producers struggle to stay afloat in sea of excess

Oil falls on fears of second coronavirus wave

Halcyon Agri to cut US$10m in operating, capital expenditure amid pandemic

Wilmar Q1 profit down 12.7% on market slide in investments

Oil prices fall on supply glut, fears of 2nd virus wave

Sembcorp inks power purchase deal for PUB floating solar farm

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 10:26 AM
Garage

Binance invests in Indonesian cryptocurrency exchange Tokocrypto

INDONESIAN cryptocurrency exchange Tokocrypto has received an undisclosed investment from Binance, the global...

May 12, 2020 10:26 AM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust issues S$200m 3-year notes at 3.2%

THE trustee of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) on Monday issued S$200 million of notes due 2023 with a 3.2 per cent...

May 12, 2020 10:22 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's Victoria state to reopen classrooms earlier than expected

[SYDNEY] Australia's second-most populous state will resume face-to-face teaching from May 27, weeks earlier than...

May 12, 2020 10:02 AM
Transport

'Likely' a US airline will go under from coronavirus: Boeing chief

[WASHINGTON] Boeing's chief executive said it was "most likely" that a major US airline will go out of business due...

May 12, 2020 09:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

US oil producers struggle to stay afloat in sea of excess

[VAN HORN, United States] For the companies that drill the highest-producing deposit of oil and natural gas in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.