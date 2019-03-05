You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises 1% on US-China trade optimism, Opec+ supply cuts

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 6:53 AM

[LONDON] Oil prices rose about 1 per cent on Monday as the United States and China appeared closer to ending a trade war that has slowed global economic growth while Opec ally Russia said it would ramp up its crude supply cuts.

Gains were tempered by a drop in equity indexes, which weakened sentiment on oil markets.

Brent crude futures settled at US$65.67 a barrel, up 60 cents or 0.9 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended 79 cents, or 1.4 per cent, higher at US$56.59 a barrel.

Washington and Beijing were close to reaching a trade deal that would roll back US tariffs on at least US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods as China pledges to make structural economic changes and end retaliatory tariffs, a source briefed on negotiations said on Sunday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The bottom line is the optimism surrounding the trade situation," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. "Comments from oil minister Novak that he was going to get to his level by the end of March also bid the market," Mr Yawger said.

Russia, the biggest non-member ally of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, plans to speed up crude output cuts this month, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

Opec and its partners, known as Opec+, will likely decide on a new output policy in June instead of during the group's April meeting in Vienna, OPEC sources told Reuters.

Opec+ is expected to extend supply cuts at its June meeting, but much depends on the extent of U.S. sanctions on Opec members Iran and Venezuela, the sources said.

Crude supply from Opec hit a four-year low in February, a Reuters survey found, as top exporter Saudi Arabia reduced production more than it had agreed to, and as US sanctions on Venezuelan oil took effect.

"It still looks like Opec and Saudi Arabia are showing their ability to restrict supply," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president of INTL Hencorp Futures in Miami. "I think as long as that narrative is still in the market, it's going to keep the market strong."

The cuts have helped crude prices rally more than 20 per cent so far this year despite surging US production.

US crude oil stockpiles were seen rising last week, while refined products likely fell for a third consecutive week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Libyan state oil company (NOC) said production would resume at its 315,000 barrels per day El Sharara oilfield to regular output over the coming days.

The opening of the field, which was closed in December when state guards and tribesmen seized it, will add to global crude supply.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudis weigh US$4b deal for OCI methanol assets

Malaysia plans to halt all expansion of palm oil plantations

Gold gains as US dollar wilts on Sino-US trade deal hopes

Oil climbs on US-China trade deal hopes, Opec's deepening supply cuts

Global 2019 palm oil demand set for first contraction in two decades

Biofuel, supply and EU at top of minds as palm oil players meet

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening