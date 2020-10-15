You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises 2% as Opec complies with production cuts

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 6:17 AM

nz_oilrefinery_151036.jpg
Oil prices strengthened on Wednesday, as Opec and its allies were seen complying with a pact to cut oil supply in September, even as concerns loomed that recovery in fuel demand will be stalled by soaring global coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices strengthened on Wednesday, as Opec and its allies were seen complying with a pact to cut oil supply in September, even as concerns loomed that recovery in fuel demand will be stalled by soaring global coronavirus cases.

Early in the day crude was boosted by a bullish stock market. Even as equities whipsawed on pandemic worries, oil stayed higher, buoyed by expectations that Opec could staunch a supply glut.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, supported by heavyweight technology stocks. The dollar traded lower, which can boost oil as investors switch asset classes.

"Between the dollar, the EIA and the warning from the IEA that may impact future Opec policy, the tone has turned bullish here," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)is expected to show crude oil stockpiles moving lower in the latest week, according to analysts polled by Reuters The American Petroleum Institute said US crude inventories fell more than expected in the latest week, according to a report released after market close on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO

Oil rises nearly 2% as robust China trade data offsets returning supply

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Analysts expect the US Energy Information Administration data to confirm that draw on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.

Brent crude futures for December delivery settled up 87 cents, or 2.05 per cent, at US$43.32 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures also traded higher, settling up 84 cents, 2.09 per cent, at US$41.04 a barrel.

Opec+ had 100 per cent compliance with a pact to cut oil supply in September was seen at 102 per cent, two Opec+ sources told Reuters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (Opec) conformity with the oil output reduction in September was 105 per cent, while non-Opec compliance was 97 per cent, one of the sources said.

"There is a risk that the demand recovery is stalled by the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in many countries," the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

Opec cut its oil demand forecast on Tuesday, citing economic dislocations caused by the virus.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that leading oil producers will start easing output curbs as planned in January despite a spike in coronavirus cases.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Prices of metals key gauge of global recovery

Microsoft in deal with Equinor for Norway CO2 storage project

China's US$1 trillion wealth fund to step up soured asset sales

Mega-refiner buying oil a bright spot for constrained market

Green hydrogen, electric trucks 'ripe for investment' by EU recovery fund

ConocoPhillips in talks to buy Concho Resources in big shale bet

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 07:00 AM
Garage

New fund by Thai multi-family office to invest US$120m in South-east Asia

BLUEPRINT Forest (BPF), a Bangkok-based multi-family office, is injecting US$120 million into a new fund, 9 Basil,...

Oct 15, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

EU chiefs want Brexit deal 'but not at any price'

[BRUSSELS] The top EU officials told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a call on Wednesday they will pursue post-...

Oct 15, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Trump's son Barron contracted Covid-19, now negative: first lady Melania

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's teenage son Barron contracted Covid-19 after both his parents tested positive...

Oct 15, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Fresh 'emails' challenge Biden over son's Ukraine business

[WASHINGTON] Facebook's and Twitter's decisions to limit links to a New York Post article critical of Democratic...

Oct 15, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

US business creation soars to record in Q3

[WASHINGTON] US business formation soared 77 per cent in the third quarter, hitting the highest level on record...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for