You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises 2% as US crude stocks plunge, Opec brushes off Trump

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 6:31 AM

SL_oil_280219_15.jpg
Oil futures gained about 2 per cent on Wednesday after US crude inventories unexpectedly plummeted and as Saudi Arabia brushed aside comments from US President Donald Trump seeking to keep oil prices from climbing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil futures gained about 2 per cent on Wednesday after US crude inventories unexpectedly plummeted and as Saudi Arabia brushed aside comments from US President Donald Trump seeking to keep oil prices from climbing.

US crude stockpiles fell 8.6 million barrels last week, in contrast to expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels, government data showed.

The drawdown, which breaks five consecutive weeks of builds, was due to net crude imports slowing to a record low of 2.6 million barrels per day in the wake of declining Opec production and US sanctions against Venezuela.

US crude futures settled at US$56.94 a barrel, up US$1.44, or 2.6 per cent, the biggest daily percentage rise in nearly four weeks. Brent crude futures rose US$1.18, or 1.8 per cent, to end at US$66.39 a barrel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Overall it's a very positive report with stronger demand, and I do think you're already seeing the impact from Opec cuts," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners were already "taking it easy" in response to a tweet from Trump on Monday, who told the group to "relax" on production cuts.

"The 25 countries are taking a very slow and measured approach" Falih said in Riyadh when asked to comment on Trump's tweet, CNBC reported. "Just as the second half of last year proved, we are interested in market stability first and foremost."

Oil prices have risen more than 20 per cent so far this year after Opec and non-member producer allies agreed to cut output for six months starting in January to avoid the build-up of a global surplus particularly as US crude production booms.

Mr Falih said the group may need to extend its agreement to curb output until the end of 2019.

US crude output has set record highs for two straight weeks, hitting 12.1 million bpd last week, according to government data.

Also in Riyadh, Opec Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo commented that managing world supply is difficult when two members - Iran and Venezuela - are under sanction from the United States.

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak also said this week the oil market was more or less stable and price volatility, which is unwelcome to both producers and consumers, was low.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Golden Agri back in the black in Q4 with US$79.3m net profit

China plans new state pipeline firm in massive energy reshuffle

Dozens buried in Indonesia gold mine collapse

Hot-rolled mess: China's steelmakers hit the skids as car sales slow

Green energy back in vogue in South Africa amid state utility woes

Japan's Nisshin Seifun to buy Australia's Allied Mills in overseas expansion drive

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_lbw_280219_9.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening