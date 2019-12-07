You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises sharply this week as Opec+ agrees on deeper output cuts

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 6:14 AM

nz_oiljack_071219.jpg
Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Friday and posted sharp weekly gains after Opec and its allies agreed to deepen output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day in early 2020.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Friday and posted sharp weekly gains after Opec and its allies agreed to deepen output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day in early 2020.

The additional cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers including Russia, a grouping known as Opec+, will last throughout the first quarter. The group will meet again in early March for an extraordinary meeting to set its policy.

Brent futures settled 1.6 per cent higher at US$64.38 per barrel and rose about 3 per cent on the week.

West Texas Intermediate oil futures rose 1.3 per cent to US$59.20 a barrel. They climbed about 7 per cent on the week, their biggest rise since June, after the US government data on Wednesday showed domestic crude stockpiles falling for the first time in six weeks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Opec+ cuts next year are in addition to the group's previous agreed curbs of 1.2 million bpd and will represent about 1.7 per cent of global oil output.

SEE ALSO

Opec agrees to redistribute oil cuts under pressure from Saudi Arabia

Opec will shoulder around two thirds of the additional cuts.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter and Opec's defacto leader, would continue a voluntary cut of 400,000 bpd.

He added that after improved compliance from other members, the actual cut will be effectively 2.1 million bpd.

"The Saudis did a good job of setting expectations that they could have additional cuts," said Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho in New York.

Fears of a global crude glut were partially allayed by the suggestions that Saudi Arabia could cut back its own production further, he said.

Any price gains from the Opec+ cut are likely to benefit American producers not party to any supply curbing agreement. US drillers have been breaking production records even as they have cut the number of oil rigs in operation for 12 straight months, boosting the US to the top world producer spot.

"North American shale supply will continue growing even in an environment with lower oil prices," Rystad Energy said in a note.

Higher oil prices are also supporting the initial public offering of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, which priced its shares on Thursday at the top of an indicated range.

The sale was the world's biggest IPO, beating Alibaba Group Holdings' US$25 billion listing in 2014, but fell short of a US$2 trillion valuation for Aramco sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Foreign investors stayed away and the sale was restricted to Saudi individuals and regional investors.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Opec agrees to redistribute oil cuts under pressure from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco to raise US$25.6 billion in world's biggest IPO

Opec+ agrees to redistribute oil cuts under Saudi pressure

China aims for south-east to be 70% self-sufficient in pork

Oil little changed despite Opec+ plan to deepen cuts

Saudi Aramco raises US$25.6b in biggest-ever IPO

BREAKING

Dec 7, 2019 06:10 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks jump on strong November jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks surged higher on Friday following a strong US jobs report, with petroleum-linked...

Dec 7, 2019 06:09 AM
Government & Economy

US-China trade pact 'still close': White House

[WASHINGTON] A partial trade pact with China remains close at hand, a top White House economic aide said Friday,...

Dec 7, 2019 06:05 AM
Stocks

Europe: Strong US jobs numbers, trade optimism bolster European shares

[BENGALURU] European shares closed higher on Friday, extending gains after impressive US jobs data bolstered...

Dec 6, 2019 11:05 PM
Consumer

Bayer reaches agreement to postpone more glyphosate lawsuits for settlement talks

[FRANKFURT] Germany's Bayer has agreed with plaintiffs to postpone its next two US lawsuits over the alleged cancer-...

Dec 6, 2019 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

Countries eye tariffs on Internet economy

[GENEVA] A 20-year global moratorium on imposing tariffs on digital trade could end next week if India or South...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly