You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil sinks as manufacturing data feeds global economy worries

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 6:39 AM

nz_oiljack_040936.jpg
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with US crude futures down 2 per cent after manufacturing data raised concerns about a weakening global economy, while the US-China trade dispute continued to drag on investor sentiment.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with US crude futures down 2 per cent after manufacturing data raised concerns about a weakening global economy, while the US-China trade dispute continued to drag on investor sentiment.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell US$1.16, or 2.1 per cent, to settle at US$53.94 a barrel. The session low was US$52.84 a barrel, the lowest since Aug 9.

Brent crude futures lost 40 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to settle at US$58.26 a barrel. It sank as low as US$57.23 a barrel, also the weakest since Aug 9.

Prices extended losses following data that showed US manufacturing activity in August contracted for the first time in three years. Earlier, separate data showed euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for a seventh month in August.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That deterioration is continuing to undermine the demand growth outlook for oil," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York.

Oil prices have fallen around 20 per cent since a 2019 peak reached in April, hit by concerns the trade war would dent oil demand.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks between the United States and China were going well, though he warned he would be "tougher" in negotiations if discussions drag on until his second term. Trump said the two sides would meet for talks this month.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China firmly opposes a trade war, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

Washington began imposing 15 per cent tariffs on an array of Chinese imports on Sunday, while China began placing new duties on US crude oil.

The US-China trade dispute "is the single most important flat price driver of late," said Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM.

On the supply side, Venezuela's oil exports fell in August to their lowest level in 2019, internal reports and Refinitiv Eikon data showed, following tougher US sanctions.

RUSSIAN OIL PRODUCTION

in August rose to 11.294 million barrels per day (bpd), data showed on Monday, hitting its highest since March and topping the rate Moscow pledged under a pact with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

"Downside price pressures were accentuated today by weekend indications that Opec had lifted production in August on a month-to-month basis for the first time this year while Russia is reportedly producing beyond agreed upon quota," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

Data due this week on US inventory levels will be delayed by a day to Wednesday and Thursday because of the US Labour Day holiday on Monday.

Oil prices are likely to remain range-bound for the "foreseeable future" and there will be little spending growth in North American oil and gas fields in the near to medium term, Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of General Electric Co's Baker Hughes said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudis replace Aramco chair with wealth fund boss before IPO

China still pursuing nuclear fuel processing plant with France's Areva: official

Abe's claim that Japan needs US corn due to pests looks shaky

Papua New Guinea OKs vast Total gas project despite reservations

Saudis replace Aramco chair with wealth fund boss before IPO

China Huaneng plans cash offer for wind power unit's HK shares

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

BT_20190904_CCSHOPEE4_3882324.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Shopee pumping more into user engagement and services for sellers

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore on track to hit 2025 cheque-free target

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly