You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil slips as trade worries offset Cushing drawdown

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 6:36 AM

nz_oiljack_121119.jpg
Oil prices edged lower on Monday as little progress on US-China trade negotiations kept prices pressured, but bullish inventory data in the United States offered some support.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices edged lower on Monday as little progress on US-China trade negotiations kept prices pressured, but bullish inventory data in the United States offered some support.

Brent crude futures lost 33 cents to settle at US$62.18 a barrel, after falling to US$61.57 earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 38 cents to settle at US$56.86 a barrel.

Investors are worried about fallout from the 16-month US-China trade war, which has slowed economic growth around the world and prompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand, raising concerns that a supply glut could develop in 2020.

"We expect the sideward trading to continue for the time being, with the trade conflict headlines likely to dictate the direction," Commerzbank said in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along "very nicely" but the United States would only make a deal if it was the right one for America.

SEE ALSO

Oil slips on jitters over US-China trade talks progress

Mr Trump also said there had been incorrect reporting about US willingness to lift tariffs as part of a "phase one" agreement, news of which had boosted markets.

Underlining the impact of the trade war, data over the weekend showed that China's producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October.

Auto sales in China fell for a 16th consecutive month in October, data showed on Monday.

Prices pared losses on Monday after data showed that crude inventories at Cushing, the delivery point for WTI, fell about 1.2 million barrels in the week to Nov 8, traders said, citing market intelligence firm Genscape.

"There were no real compelling stories to drive us over the weekend, and all of a sudden we have one piece of hard data that suggests that maybe oil supplies will fall this week," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Cushing inventories have grown for five weeks in a row, according to government data, up till its latest report in the week ending Nov 1. But analysts expected that to switch after the closure on Oct 30 of the 590,000-bpd Keystone Pipeline, an important artery for Canadian heavy crude imports to the US Midwest, following an oil spill.

However, TC Energy Corp said on Sunday that the pipeline has returned to service, operating at reduced pressure with a gradual increase of volumes.

Meanwhile, investors are concerned about excess supplies of crude, analysts said.

Saudi Arabia raised its oil output in October to 10.3 million barrels per day but kept its supply to the oil markets below its Opec output target, a Saudi industry source familiar with the kingdom's oil operations told Reuters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as Opec+, will probably extend a deal to limit crude supply but are unlikely to deepen their cuts, Oman's energy minister said, as the United Arab Emirates said it was not worried about long-term growth in oil demand.

Opec+, which has since January cut output by 1.2 million bpd under a deal set to last until March 2020, will next meet in early December.

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, expects the global oil production cut deal to be extended, its chief said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Magnus Energy minorities show that collectively they are a force to be reckoned with

China's Jingye forges rescue deal for British Steel

Indonesia allows nine companies to resume nickel ore exports

China is likely to cap annual coal imports at 300 million tonnes

BHP sees growth, strong returns from petroleum business

Oil slips on jitters over US-China trade talks progress

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 06:42 AM
Transport

Boeing says 737 Max expected to resume flying in January

[NEW YORK] Boeing on Monday said it expects the 737 Max airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346...

Nov 12, 2019 06:40 AM
Transport

Uber chief walks back comment about murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi

[WASHINGTON] Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi apologised on Monday after he called the assassination of Saudi journalist...

Nov 12, 2019 06:38 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks lose ground but Boeing news provides boost

[NEW YORK] Wall Street was mostly lower on Monday in a quiet holiday session, but Boeing's announcement on returning...

Nov 12, 2019 06:33 AM
Stocks

Europe: Defensive stocks help shares to end flat, London lags

[BENGALURU] Demand for defensive stocks helped European shares recover from early losses on Monday as investors...

Nov 12, 2019 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Europe gives go ahead to market Ebola vaccine

[BRUSSELS] The European Union authorised the marketing of a vaccine against Ebola on Monday, permitting the first...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly