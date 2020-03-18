You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil slumps to lowest since 2003 on global recession threat

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 2:05 PM

rk_OilJack_180320.jpg
Oil briefly traded below its lowest settlement price in almost 17 years as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to bring the global economy to a standstill, battering demand just as supply explodes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Oil briefly traded below its lowest settlement price in almost 17 years as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to bring the global economy to a standstill, battering demand just as supply explodes.

Futures in New York fell as much as 2.8 per cent to US$26.20 a barrel, which would be the lowest close since May 2003 if prices settle at that level. The last time crude traded near this level was when severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars, hit Asia. Oil clawed back some of its initial losses but remains more than 15 per cent weaker this week in the most volatile trading on record.

While policymakers around the world take unprecedented steps to shore up their economies from the fallout of the virus, the meltdown in crude demand and concurrent supply free-for-all by the world's biggest producers continue to pull prices down.

"I don't think we have hit peak demand devastation yet," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiCorp, who predicts oil may fall to US$18-US$20 a barrel. "If cases exponentially increase, especially in the US, its going to spook the hell out of oil traders."

The market is finding little succor in global efforts to stem the economic fallout. The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced the restart of a financial crisis-era programme in an effort to stem the economic impact from the virus. While US stocks rebounded from the biggest rout since 1987 on the plan, oil continued its slide as Saudi Arabia signaled its intention to ship a record 10 million barrels a day in April.

SEE ALSO

Brent crude sinks below US$30 a barrel as recession fears weigh

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery dropped four US cents to US$26.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as at 1.17pm in Singapore. Brent crude climbed 26 US cents to US$28.99 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after slumping 4.4 per cent on Tuesday.

US petrol prices recovered some ground after the biggest daily drop on Monday since 2005. The motor fuel was up 3 per cent at 73.25 cents a gallon in light volumes on Wednesday.

The supply and demand shocks have hammered Wall Street's outlook for oil. Goldman Sachs Group Inc said consumption is down by eight million barrels a day and cut its Brent forecast for the second quarter to US$20 a barrel. Standard Chartered plc predicted the low for the global benchmark crude will likely be well below US$20 next quarter, while Mizuho Securities warned prices could go negative as Russia and Saudi Arabia flood the market.

The rout amid ruthless competition between exporters has forced Iraq to urge the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies to regroup for negotiations. Before Opec+ talks collapsed earlier this month, Iraq had routinely disregarded the supply cutbacks it had promised. Now the producer has asked the cartel to hold a meeting to consider steps for rebalancing the global oil market as a massive glut emerges, according to a delegate.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Indonesia president considers cutting fuel price amid coronavirus

Exxon pays more to borrow amid market turmoil

Malaysia palm plantations forced to shut for two weeks during virus curbs

2 Catalist-listed firms halt Malaysia operations to comply with lockdown

Brent crude sinks below US$30 a barrel as recession fears weigh

Malaysia lockdown could spell disaster for key palm oil industry

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 02:16 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes lower as heavyweights suffer losses

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index gave up early gains and closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by SoftBank Group...

Mar 18, 2020 01:53 PM
Government & Economy

Europe races to prevent bad loan crisis with bank guarantees

[FRANKFURT] Relief is on the way for banks in France, Italy and Germany, as the region's biggest economies resort to...

Mar 18, 2020 01:39 PM
Life & Culture

Chinese students flock home as coronavirus shuts Western campuses

[SHENZHEN] Packed onto a plane full of fellow Chinese students heading home from the United States, 20-year-old...

Mar 18, 2020 01:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Wall Street tempers begin to flare over coronavirus work-from-home policy

[BENGALURU] With New York city poised to follow San Francisco with a "shelter in place" order over fears of the...

Mar 18, 2020 01:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit inks 2 tenant-leasing agreements in the US

MANULIFE US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US Reit) has secured a US real estate enterprise as a long-term...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.