You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies as US crude stocks draw but fuel inventories rise

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 6:34 AM

BP_Oil_220819_11.jpg
Oil futures steadied on Wednesday after US government data showed a drawdown in domestic crude stocks but rises in refined product inventories, while lingering worries about the global economy weighed on the market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil futures steadied on Wednesday after US government data showed a drawdown in domestic crude stocks but rises in refined product inventories, while lingering worries about the global economy weighed on the market.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents to settle at US$60.30 a barrel, down from a session high of US$61.41.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 45 cents to settle at US$55.68 a barrel, after hitting US$57.13 a barrel.

Prices pared gains after data from the Energy Information Administration showed bigger-than-expected builds in US fuel inventories last week. Petrol stocks rose by 312,000 barrels, while distillate supplies grew by 2.6 million barrels.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Crude stockpiles decreased 2.7 million barrels, a bigger drawdown than the 1.9 million barrels that analysts had forecast.

"Both petrol and distillate apparent demand remains anemic with little improvement expected before years end," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

Tensions between the United States and Iran remained in focus. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that if Iran's oil exports are cut to zero, international waterways would not have the same security as before, cautioning Washington against tightening pressure on Tehran.

The comment coincided with a remark by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that Tehran might act "unpredictably" in response to US policies under President Donald Trump.

Uncertainty over the global economic outlook amid the US-China trade war weighed on the market.

"Crude oil remains stuck, with the relief rally in recent days not removing the fear that recession risks could still send the market lower again," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Traders were also watching this week's annual US central bank seminar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where comments from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will be in focus.

"Market players continued to fret over recession fears and sluggish oil demand forecasts," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "A reprieve, however, may be on the cards tomorrow ... expectations are running high that hints of impending monetary stimulus will be plentiful."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Noble to rebuild LNG, core energy businesses

Oil climbs as drop in US stockpiles tempers economic worries

Gas storage tanks in Europe are brimming with cheap LNG

Oil steadies as hopes of easing trade tensions lend support

China iron ore futures hit 10-week low on easing of supply concerns

Freepoint to supply IMO-compliant bunker fuel in Singapore from Q4

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BP_condo_220819_6.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Must Read

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BT_20190822__VANVPC22_3870169.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Disabled showcase their F&B abilities at Company of Good dinner

BP_Heng Swee Keat_220819_3.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt to engage businesses on support package for retirement, re-hiring age changes: Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly