You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil steady as investors weigh stockpile gain against Asia demand

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

OIL was steady near US$41 a barrel as investors weighed an industry report pointing to a bigger-than-expected increase in US crude stockpiles against signs of a robust demand recovery in Asia.

Futures were little changed after slipping as much as 0.8 per cent earlier. The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories swelled by 4.17 million barrels last week, according to people familiar. If confirmed by official data on Wednesday, it would be more than double the expected gain seen in a Bloomberg survey. Rising stockpiles come as more restrictions are being rolled out across the US as well as Europe to curb the virus spread, delaying a global oil recovery and offsetting the return of Asian demand.

An Opec+ committee meeting, meanwhile, ended without a concrete signal that producers will reverse plans to increase output early next year, although the panel of ministers told the group to be ready to act when needed.

Oil rallied above US$42 a barrel on Monday after news of another Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough, but prices have since lost some ground as the market grapples with an uneven demand recovery.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A resurgent virus in Europe and the US is sapping fuel consumption, compared with Asia where China's rebound is accelerating and refiners are buying more crude. Processors in China, Japan and South Korea snapped up cargoes from Russia, the Middle East and the US, leading to a gain in physical crude prices. Buying interest has been strong after some refiners got less oil than usual in term supply contracts from Opec producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

"The vaccine news-induced peaks are proving unsustainable as the oil complex balances the view between a future promise and current realities," said Vandana Hari, founder of consultancy Vanda Insights in Singapore.

Asian oil demand is expected to continue recovering through the next three-to-four months, somewhat offset by a slump in European demand, she added.

US crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels last week, according to the median estimate in the survey before Energy Information Administration data. Separately, API figures also showed that gasoline stockpiles gained by 256,000 barrels. If confirmed by the EIA, it would be the second gain in three weeks.

Opec+ is scheduled to gather at the end of the month for a ministerial meeting that will set its production policy. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Waste management startup Blue Planet bags US$10m from Sysma

Petronas seeking deal ideas for US$23b stock portfolio

Gold inches lower as Covid-19 vaccine optimism weighs on appeal

Malaysia's PNB to sell 56% stake in chemicals firm for RM292.8m

Oil edges lower after settlement as US stockpiles build, pandemic lockdowns loom

Time for Hyflux's PnP holders to move on as firm enters judicial management

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

Top banks create standard to report emissions linked to finance

[WASHINGTON] A group of financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup are...

Nov 19, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi wins House Democratic leadership to vie again for Speaker

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats voted to stick with Nancy Pelosi as their leader and nominee for speaker, placing...

Nov 18, 2020 11:49 PM
Life & Culture

BBC appoints former judge to lead Princess Diana interview inquiry

[LONDON] The BBC said on Wednesday it had appointed a former senior judge to head an inquiry into how the...

Nov 18, 2020 11:37 PM
Technology

Apple to cut App Store fees in half for most developers

[CUPERTINO] Apple is cutting by half the fees charged to most developers who sell software and services on the App...

Nov 18, 2020 10:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher on vaccine bets, Boeing approval

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for