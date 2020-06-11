You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil trader Trafigura thrives amid virus as profit jumps 27%

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 6:13 PM

[GENEVA] Trafigura Group reported a 27 per cent gain in half-year net income as the commodities trading giant benefitted from supply and demand disruptions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The results, for the six months to March 31, offer a glimpse into how some of the biggest traders of raw materials are faring during the public health crisis that caused prices from copper to diesel to plummet. While bigger rival Vitol Group's earnings suffered, Trafigura made the most of the price fluctuations.

"This disruption in market conditions creates volatility on which Trafigura managed to thrive," chief financial officer Christophe Salmon said.

The world's second-biggest independent oil and metals trader said net income climbed to US$542 million, helped by a record performance from its oil-trading division. That offset writedowns including at the Nayara Energy refinery in India and the Puma Energy fuel-station business, and a US$137 million loss from the Nyrstar zinc-smelting unit.

Gross profit from oil trading more than doubled to US$2.13 billion from US$1.04 billion a year earlier, the Singapore-based trading house said, as it took advantage of arbitrage opportunities created by supply disruptions in late 2019 and demand destruction as the virus spread earlier this year.

SEE ALSO

Oil traders lose another pow wow as Singapore event goes virtual

Trafigura continued to benefit from the unprecedented situation in the oil market even after March. As countries locked down to tackle the pandemic, demand fell away in April. That threatened to fill up storage, including for oil, and even briefly drove crude in New York below zero.

Trafigura, one of the largest exporters of US crude, had enough storage and freight capacity to take advantage of the situation, the company said. It could buy up very cheap cargoes and ship them to countries where prices were higher.

There could be more profit to come. Trafigura's oil and products traders, like Vitol's, rushed to fill up tanks as prices crashed and the market moved to a so-called contango structure, allowing them to lock in earnings by selling forward futures contracts at higher prices.

METALS, MINERALS

Trafigura's gross profit from metals and minerals trading also more than doubled during the first half, rising to US$998 million from US$437 million the year before.

Overall gross profit margins surged to 3.8 per cent from 1.7 per cent. That came as gross profit jumped to US$3.12 billion from US$1.47 billion. However, the increase was boosted by a change in accounting standards that added US$481 million. The consolidation of Nyrstar added another US$370 million.

The impact of Covid-19 wasn't all positive for the company's finances, as the virus took a toll on some of Trafigura's fixed-asset investments.

Refining margins plunged to record lows during the pandemic and Trafigura said it took an impairment charge of US$287 million on its stake in the Nayara plant. It also further lowered its valuation for the troubled Puma Energy business - in which it now owns a 55 per cent stake - by US$293 million to US$1.45 billion.

The company said it wouldn't consolidate Puma on its books despite having a majority stake after Cochan Holdings, an entity controlled by a former Angolan general, reduced its share.

Even after the stake increase, Trafigura still has three representatives on Puma's eight-person board and said the transaction did not alter an existing shareholder agreement.

"Therefore, the increase in Trafigura's shareholding did not result in Trafigura gaining control over Puma Energy," the company said in the report.

Trafigura, which has drawn scrutiny for its debt leverage compared with some of its rivals, said total borrowings were US$30.84 billion, down slightly from US$31 billion at the end of its fiscal 2019.

Mr Salmon said the company expects the fallout from the pandemic to continue dominating in the second half of the year, with demand for commodities recovering further even as geopolitical events boost price volatility.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil traders lose another pow wow as Singapore event goes virtual

Oil edges higher, even as US inventory rise revives glut worries

Natural gas heads for record drop in global demand

Oil down as rising US inventories reawaken supply anxiety

Britain goes record two months without coal power

Goldman traders gain US$1b in commodities revenue after oil slump

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 05:35 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 18.02...

Jun 11, 2020 05:25 PM
Technology

Nokia names new finance chief in management revamp

[TALLINN] Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia named a new finance chief on Thursday, completing an overhaul of...

Jun 11, 2020 05:07 PM
Real Estate

Unit of Hong Kong property firm seeks to manage distressed Chinese debt

[HONG KONG] NWS Holdings, a unit of one of Hong Kong's biggest property developers New World Development, has...

Jun 11, 2020 04:53 PM
Garage

How Uber hailed a deal with Grubhub only to let it slip

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies chief executive officer (CEO) Dara Khosrowshahi has spent much of his career deftly...

Jun 11, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Thursday in line with a global retreat following a recent rally, while...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.