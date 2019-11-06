You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil up on optimism over US-China talks, US jobs

US and China presidents in contact over potential deal; US jobs growth improves oil demand outlook
Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Houston

OIL prices rose on Monday, buoyed by an improved outlook for crude demand as better-than-expected US jobs growth added to market hopes a preliminary US-China trade deal would be reached this month.

Brent crude futures for January settled at US$62.13 a barrel, up 44 cents, or 0.7 per cent. December US crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to end at US$56.54 a barrel.

Market optimism about progress in US-China trade negotiations propelled US stock indexes to record highs on Monday, elevating oil. Energy shares gained the most of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have been in continuous touch through "various means", China said on Monday, when asked when and where the two leaders might meet to sign a trade deal.

SEE ALSO

Alpha Energy off to brisk trot on Mustang's first oil

"Both sides (China and the United States) are talking up the trade deal to a large degree. And you have the Federal Reserve leaning into this better-looking economic situation, which lifts all boats," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC.

On Friday, prices jumped by about US$2 a barrel after US officials said a deal could be signed this month.

Improved US jobs growth numbers in October and the upward revisions of the two previous months, reported on Friday, also eased fears of a global economic slowdown that would slow crude demand, oil-market analysts said.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 128,000 jobs last month, US Labor Department data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 89,000 jobs in October. The economy also created 95,000 more jobs in August and September than previously estimated.

Federal Reserve's interest rate cut last week and recent weakness in the US dollar has also helped lift prices, analysts said. Demand for crude oil, which is traded in US dollars, typically strengthens when the dollar weakens.

"Easing monetary policy, along with improved chances of a US-China trade deal, is pushing up oil markets. (Expectations of) improved demand is lifting prices," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Hedge funds have started to rebuild long positions in crude and fuels.

Capping gains, US crude oil inventories were forecast to have risen by 2.7 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed ahead of weekly data on Wednesday.

But last week's shutdown of TC Energy Corp's 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, a main artery for Canadian heavy crude imports into the United States, following a 9,000-barrel oil spill, could impact the data.

The shutdown could have caused supplies at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for US futures, to have risen only slightly or even decline, which would soften the impact should data show an overall crude build, said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Crude inventories at Cushing rose to about 49 million barrels on Friday, up by about 300,000 barrels from the previous reading taken on Tuesday when the spill was detected, traders said, citing market intelligence firm Genscape. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

ArcelorMittal calls off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

For gold, best to take cautious view on trade talks' progress

Singapore multi-family office remains cautious about trade progress

Alpha Energy's Mustang oilfield hits first oil, say sources

Steel giant ArcelorMittal calls off purchase of Italy's Ilva

Oil rises on US-China hopes and improved outlook

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
SMART CAPITAL
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

From starting up to scaling up

E-commerce platforms are powering the growth of small businesses

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
ASEAN: A REGION OF OPPORTUNITIES
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

Reframing challenges as opportunities

The region’s 10 member states, vastly different from one another, present both challenges and potential for...

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

Staying relevant for the long term

Two local enterprises share their efforts at building sustainable businesses in the face of disruption

Nov 6, 2019 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Job openings in US fall to 18-month low as hiring holds up

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly slumped in September to the lowest level in a year and a half on broad...

Nov 6, 2019 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

US ingenuity can tackle climate threat, fossil energy chief says

[CAPE TOWN] The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances as fossil fuels will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly