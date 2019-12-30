You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oilfield service firms have a bearish outlook for 2020 - Dallas Fed

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 11:08 AM

WH_oiljack_231291.jpg
With their business outlook worsening, about half of oil field service firms plan to cut spending in 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said on Friday in its quarterly energy survey.
PHOTO: AFP

[DALLAS] With their business outlook worsening, about half of oil field service firms plan to cut spending in 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said on Friday in its quarterly energy survey.

Oil and gas activity and employment dipped in the fourth quarter in the Dallas Fed region, which includes the largest US shale field, the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

US oil prices have hovered below US$60 a barrel for most of the year, prompting many energy firms to cut staff and reduce budgets, even as major oil exporting countries have curbed production. About 36 per cent of oil and gas producers plan to cut budgets next year, the survey said.

US oil has rebounded to US$61.72, up about 6 per cent from a month ago, but oil producers and their service firms, which provide equipment and oil field crews, are planning their budgets for oil prices between US$54 and US$55 per barrel in 2020, according to the survey.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Continued weak oil prices and high costs are squeezing my margins," one survey respondent said. "It is very difficult to find any projects that make sense economically."

SEE ALSO

US firm backed by GIC-affliate raises US$345m for Permian expansion

The report also asked oil and gas firms about natural gas flaring and venting in the Permian Basin, which reached a new all-time high in the third quarter, averaging more than 750 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd), according to Rystad Energy.

Pipeline takeaway capacity and a lack of gathering and processing plants were cited as the top reasons for flaring, according to the Dallas Fed survey.

 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil steady on trade pact optimism

Iraq's southern Nasiriya refinery said to shut over protests

Wheat could be surprise winner in the partial US-China trade deal

KKR, AIMCo to take 65% stake in C$6.6b Canada gas pipe

Gold dealers in India charge premium on limited supply

Oil posts longest run of weekly gains since April

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 11:34 AM
Technology

Egypt competition watchdog approves Uber acquisition of rival with conditions

[CAIRO] Egyptian regulators have approved Uber's US$3.1 billion acquisition of regional rival Careem after agreeing...

Dec 30, 2019 11:21 AM
Weekend

Nissan orders drastic spending cuts to stem profit slide and 'conserve every yen' -sources

[BEIJING] Japan's Nissan Motor Co has told its managers to slash non-essential spending as the automaker grapples...

Dec 30, 2019 11:05 AM
Transport

Australian missing after he 'deliberately jumped' off cruise liner

[WELLINGTON] A 62-year-old Australian man is missing off the coast of New Zealand after he was seen jumping...

Dec 30, 2019 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

China's 2019 retail sales to rise 8%: report

[BEIJING] China's retail sales are expected to increase eight per cent in 2019 to 41.1 trillion yuan (US$5.88...

Dec 30, 2019 10:52 AM
Banking & Finance

Asia Inc's debt level is rising again, but that's a good thing

[SINGAPORE] The financial gearing of Asia-Pacific's largest companies has risen for a second year following a period...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly