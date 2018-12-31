You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil's stormy quarter draws to close with biggest loss since 2014

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 12:00 PM

BP_Oil_311218_39.jpg
Oil's set for its biggest quarterly drop since 2014, marking the end of a turbulent 2018 during which prices tumbled into a bear market only weeks after reaching a four-year high.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Oil's set for its biggest quarterly drop since 2014, marking the end of a turbulent 2018 during which prices tumbled into a bear market only weeks after reaching a four-year high.

A 38 per cent plunge this quarter is dragging futures in New York to their first annual loss since 2015, with a volatility gauge soaring 100 per cent over the past three months. Investors are unsure if output cuts pledged by OPEC and its allies will be able to counter booming American production. Meanwhile, a trade dispute between the US and China as well as the Federal Reserve's monetary policy are stoking concerns over economic growth.

While a US plan to reimpose sanctions on Iranian oil drove prices to a four-year high in October, the Donald Trump administration's surprise decision to grant waivers from its restrictions to some nations sparked a collapse in crude. As OPEC and its partners including Russia prepare to cut 1.2 million barrels a day of output from January to stabilize the market, they face a challenge from American drillers who are pumping at record levels.

"Trump has reigned as the ultimate controller of oil prices this year because everything from sanctions against Iran, the trade war with China and even tensions with Saudi Arabia, he's been involved," Sungchil Will Yun, a commodities analyst at HI Investment & Futures Corp., said by phone. "While prices won't fall further from here, the pace of increase will also be quite gradual next year."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

West Texas Intermediate for February was at US$45.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 9 cents, at 10:17 a.m. in Singapore. Prices are on track for a 25 per cent decline this year after climbing more than 60 per cent in the previous two years. Total volume traded was about 43 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for March settlement added 12 cents to US$53.33 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The February contract expired Friday after closing 4 cents higher at US$52.20. The global benchmark crude has lost 35.5 per cent this quarter, and is headed for a 20 per cent annual drop. It traded at a premium of US$7.67 to March WTI.

Also in recent weeks, signs of slowing consumption, higher interest rates by the US Fed, political turmoil in Washington and uncertainty over America's trade spat with China have spurred a flight from risk assets including oil and equities.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Gold barrels into 2019 as growth concerns spur demand for haven

Oil prices rise, but set for first annual decline since 2015

Court challenges stop work on Virginia gas pipeline

Washington shutdown: Traders in the dark over grain and soy purchases by China

Hedge funds betting on oil rally in 2019 after tumultuous year

China allows first-ever US rice imports ahead of trade talks

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

BT_20181231_NAHTREND31_3655314.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

BP_ChinaProp_311218_5.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Real Estate

China’s property market strains the world

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening