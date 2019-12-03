You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Opec expected to extend output cuts amid global headwinds

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 10:02 AM

nz_opec_031251.jpg
Faced with slowing global economic growth and with abundant stocks putting pressure on oil prices, the Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) group of oil producers and its partners are set to maintain production cuts when they meet in Vienna on Thursday and Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Faced with slowing global economic growth and with abundant stocks putting pressure on oil prices, the Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) group of oil producers and its partners are set to maintain production cuts when they meet in Vienna on Thursday and Friday.

The cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day from October 2018 levels were originally fixed in December last year and were already extended at Opec's last meeting in June.

They are currently due to remain in effect until March 2020 and could be extended "until June, the date of the next summit," says Tomas Varga, analyst at PVM.

According to Andy Lipow from Lipow Oil Associates the cuts could even be drawn out "until the end of 2020".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Opec's Economic Commission Board - which is a strong indicator of the bloc's direction - said last week that maintaining cuts into 2020 would lead to a "balanced" market.

SEE ALSO

Iran still selling oil despite US sanctions

LITTLE ROOM FOR MANOEUVRE

The organisation's members may well be tempted to follow a cautious course by a forbidding global economic context.

The trade war with the US is acting as a drag on growth in China, normally an avid consumer of oil, while the European economy is also currently stagnating.

Moreover, the output of oil producers outside Opec is breaking records: the US has been the world's biggest producer since 2018, Brazil and Canada have also increased output and others such as Norway are planning to do so.

According to the latest official estimates from the US, the country's total domestic stocks now stand at an enormous 452 million barrels.

Analysts say that taken together these factors will leave Opec little room for manoeuvre if it wants to fulfil its stated aim of securing "fair and stable prices for petroleum producers".

Prices have held relatively steady since the last Opec meeting, with a barrel of Brent crude hovering around the US$60 mark, apart from a spike in September sparked by attacks on Saudi oil installations.

While this is a comfortable price for the likes of Russia, whose 2019 budget is predicated on a price of around US$42 a barrel, it is too low for countries such as Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government needs a higher price in order to finance its budget, despite having some of the world's lowest production costs.

FURTHER CUTS?

The big unknown in the run-up to the meetings has been the position of Russia.

The world's second-biggest producer, which since late 2016 has been part of the so-called Opec+ grouping, has given conflicting signals in recent weeks.

Russia has regularly been exceeding the limits foreseen under the last deal, as have Iraq and Africa's biggest producer Nigeria.

Saudi Arabia meanwhile has stayed within the quota it had been assigned and in September urged its partners to do likewise.

Mr Lipow says that Opec's production cuts "are resting on Saudi Arabia's shoulders".

Saudi Arabia may even want "to go further with cuts", says Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson, in order to boost the IPO of its national oil company Aramco.

The offering has been delayed several times and while investors have baulked at Aramco's valuation of around US$1.7 trillion, this is still less than the Saudi authorities were hoping for.

The attacks on Saudi oil installations in September, claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen, briefly halved the kingdom's crude output and highlighted its vulnerability.

They also led to led to heightened tensions with Iran - a fellow Opec member - whom Saudi Arabia blamed for the attacks, a charge denied by Tehran.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Jolt of espresso may cost more as drought wilts Indonesia's coffee

Iran still selling oil despite US sanctions

Brazil steel industry body 'perplexed' by Trump tariff move

Oil futures edge up on talk of further Opec+ supply curbs

Waste management company 800 Super unveils S$130m integrated facility in Tuas

Gold slips on firm US dollar, positive China factory data

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 10:18 AM
Consumer

Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected

[SINGAPORE] All 22 Sasa International shops in Singapore will be shut down, the cosmetics retailer announced on...

Dec 3, 2019 10:14 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks retreat at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on the back foot on Tuesday, weighed by fresh trade worries after the US...

Dec 3, 2019 10:13 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong government to introduce fourth round of relief measures

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that her administration would introduce a fourth round of...

Dec 3, 2019 10:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Ping An's OneConnect to launch US$500m US IPO on Tuesday in rare down round: sources

[HONG KONG] Ping An Insurance's OneConnect Financial Technology plans to launch a US initial public offering (IPO)...

Dec 3, 2019 09:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

Jolt of espresso may cost more as drought wilts Indonesia's coffee

[JAKARTA] Coffee production in Indonesia will probably shrink to the smallest in almost a decade after a drought...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly