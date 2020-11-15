You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Opec+ gets scant relief from vaccine as it meets to discuss cuts

Sun, Nov 15, 2020 - 3:43 PM

file7crp9iams8y5woujfh0.jpg
Crude prices have rallied to a 10-week high on hopes that Pfizer and BioNTech's breakthrough could soon revive the flights, car journeys and other economic activity that underpin fuel consumption.
PHOTO: REUTERS

- Oil markets may be cheering the prospects of a coronavirus vaccine, but Opec+ can't celebrate.

Crude prices have rallied to a 10-week high on hopes that Pfizer and BioNTech's breakthrough could soon revive the flights, car journeys and other economic activity that underpin fuel consumption.

Nonetheless, the alliance of producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is discussing a delay of the supply boost they'd hoped to make in January. Oil demand is currently suffering a fresh blow from a resurgence of the pandemic.

Ministers are focused on a postponement of three to six months, according to delegates familiar with the talks who asked not to be identified. They'll hold an interim meeting on Tuesday to review the market, then make a final decision in a further two weeks.

FRIGHTENING PULLBACK

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"This is the wrong time to be increasing crude supply," Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official, said in a Bloomberg television interview. "They really almost have no choice now but to postpone. The demand pullback in Europe is frightening."

While the vaccine progress relieves some of the pressure on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), it won't provide a significant boost to demand until the second half of 2021 next year, according to the International Energy Agency in Paris. Economic fallout from the latest wave of lockdowns will linger, Opec said in a report.

The 23-nation alliance had intended to ease some of the unprecedented supply curbs introduced in May to offset the collapse in demand, restoring two million barrels a day of output at the start of next year. They made a similar increase over the summer as the global economy recovered, and hoped that the trend would continue.

But in recent weeks Opec+ members have acknowledged those aspirations look unfeasible. Instead, the producers look set to keep about 7.7 million barrels a day - roughly 8 per cent of global supply - off-line for a little longer.

CRITICAL CUT

Deferring the supply boost - and thus supporting prices - may be critical for Opec+ nations, many of which need oil prices far above the current level of US$43 a barrel in order to cover government spending. It would also throw a lifeline to the wider industry, from majors like Exxon Mobil to independent companies in the US shale patch.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said on Nov 9 the producers can "tweak this agreement" as required. Algeria, which holds Opec's rotating presidency, and group Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo made similar remarks.

Even Russia, usually reluctant to forego oil sales, has signalled support. President Vladimir Putin said on Oct 22 that delay was an option, and even gestured at the possibility of making deeper production cuts if necessary. Further curbs don't appear needed so far, delegates say.

"The lockdowns in Europe and what that will mean for demand will be very much on their mind," Daniel Yergin, vice-chairman at IHS Markit, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. "The easiest thing for them to do, and as President Putin signalled, is to roll it over."

While the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee that convenes on Tuesday won't set policy, Riyadh and Moscow may give some insight into their thinking before the main ministerial meetings on Nov 30 to Dec 1.

SUPPLY HEADACHE

Faltering demand isn't the only headache for the alliance, which is also having to reckon with a surprising increase in supply from one of its own members.

Libya, which is exempt from the agreement to restrain production, has revived output to the highest level in almost a year after a truce in its civil war. The North African nation tripled supply to 450,000 barrels a day last month, and is now pumping above one million a day.

The case for extending curbs, though persuasive, could still run into opposition.

The United Arab Emirates, which has recently chafed at its Opec commitments, emphasised on Nov 9 that consensus is necessary for the deal to be amended. "We have to be all convinced that tweak is required," Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said.

One flash-point may be the millions of barrels of outstanding cuts still due from some members, which were supposed to be completed by the end of the year.

Opec+ nations that flouted their output quotas in the initial months of the agreement, such as Iraq and Nigeria, have been tasked with "compensation cuts". After making some tentative efforts at these, Baghdad defiantly ramped exports back up last month.

Iraq has often rebelled against Opec-mandated supply limits as it rebuilds an oil industry and economy scarred by decades of conflict and sanctions.

As Baghdad's finances come under acute distress, Opec delegates doubt the country will make further efforts to atone. With Saudi Arabia's steely energy minister determined that all remaining debts are paid, the group may face a bumpy path to a final agreement.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Trafigura says employee detained in China over cargo shipment

Deepavali gold-buying frenzy missing on key day for Indian demand

US refiner Citgo stops contributions to 401(k) retirement plans, will cut salaries

Private equity firms seek novel exits from oil investments

Pemex oil traders asked to return almost US$1 million of bonuses

Gold gains on mounting pandemic, vaccine worries

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 15, 2020 03:48 PM
Government & Economy

Three new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were three new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 58,119.

Nov 15, 2020 03:36 PM
Banking & Finance

BOE's worst policy leak of 21st century tests regime of secrecy

[LONDON] The Bank of England's (BOE) worst leak in almost a quarter of a century of monetary policy independence has...

Nov 15, 2020 03:27 PM
Technology

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

[WASHINGTON] Four astronauts were poised to launch on the SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" to the International Space...

Nov 15, 2020 03:19 PM
Life & Culture

'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No 1

[LONDON] Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday,...

Nov 15, 2020 03:02 PM
Transport

Freight firms report surge in shipments for festive rebound

[FRANKFURT] Freight carriers including container shippers and cargo airlines say global demand is building toward a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

15 countries including Singapore sign RCEP, the world's largest trade pact

New managing director of OCBC Securities to lead charge in boosting digital trading capabilities

Herding by 'naive' Robinhood traders may be good signal to short

Covid pushes real estate into the future

Gold gains on mounting pandemic, vaccine worries

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for