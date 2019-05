An Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-Opec technical committee found that oil producers' compliance with a supply-reduction agreement reached 168 per cent in April, two sources said on Saturday.

[JEDDAH] An Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-Opec technical committee found that oil producers' compliance with a supply-reduction agreement reached 168 per cent in April, two sources said on Saturday.

The committee known as the JTC was meeting in Jeddah ahead of a ministerial panel meeting on Sunday to discuss the oil market.

REUTERS