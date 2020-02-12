You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Opec says coronavirus to trim 2020 oil demand as it weighs deeper cut

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 9:56 PM

doc799axhcazmu1ktowjng6_doc7959qquiguha0mku2cm.jpg
Opec on Wednesday cut its forecast for global growth in oil demand this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and said its output fell sharply in January as producers implemented a new supply-limiting pact.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Opec on Wednesday cut its forecast for global growth in oil demand this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and said its output fell sharply in January as producers implemented a new supply-limiting pact.

In a monthly report, Opec said 2020 demand for its crude will average 29.30 million barrels per day (bpd), 200,000 bpd less than previously thought.

Opec pumped less oil in January than the average 2020 requirement, due to planned cuts and involuntary losses.

The report could bolster the case for even more supply curbs by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which is considering whether to curb output further to offset slower demand.

Oil has fallen 17 per cent this year to US$55 a barrel, alarming producers.

SEE ALSO

Cambodia to allow cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears to dock

"The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on China's economy has added to the uncertainties surrounding global economic growth in 2020, and by extension global oil demand growth," Opec said in the report.

"Clearly, the ongoing developments in China require continuous monitoring and assessment."

In the report, Opec said world oil demand was expected to rise by 990,000 bpd this year, a cut of 230,000 bpd from its previous forecast, following downward revisions by other forecasters such as the US government's Energy Information Administration.

Opec, Russia and other producers, a group known as Opec+, have since Jan 1 implemented a deal to cut output by 1.7 million bpd to support the market.

A technical panel that advises Opec+ proposed last week a new cut of around 600,000 bpd. The producers are also considering moving their next policy meeting ahead to February from March 5-6, although they have yet to make a decision.

In January, Opec over-delivered on its cuts, lowering supply by 509,000 bpd to 28.86 million bpd according to secondary sources cited in the report, due to involuntary losses in Libya as well as deliberate cuts.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Sembcorp inks solar panel deal with Singapore Airlines, SIA Engineering

Australia's 'black summer' provides glimmer of hope for climate policy action

Coronavirus wreaking havoc on global mail delivery

Virus hits China's gold jewellery demand as shoppers stay away

Indigenous anti-pipeline protests spread across Canada

Oil prices rise about 1%, up from 13-month low as virus cases slow

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 09:29 PM
Government & Economy

Cambodia to allow cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears to dock

[HANOI] Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone...

Feb 12, 2020 08:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical Group narrows Q4 net loss to S$1.16m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thomson Medical Group, which used to trade as Rowsley, narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter,...

Feb 12, 2020 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Holdings posts 61% jump in Q2 net profit of S$26m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Wing Tai Holdings, which owns Winsland House in Singapore and manages retail brands such as Dorothy...

Feb 12, 2020 07:47 PM
Real Estate

Singapore Shopping Centre back on en bloc market with S$255m price tag

SINGAPORE Shopping Centre is back on the collective-sale market, half a year after its previous attempt in July 2019...

Feb 12, 2020 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Neo Group Q3 net profit nearly doubles to S$3.79m

CATALIST-LISTED caterer Neo Group posted a rebound in third-quarter earnings, helped by the lack of operating lease...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly