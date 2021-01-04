You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Opec sees oil outlook for first half of 2021 full of downside risks

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 9:05 AM

rk_opec_040121.jpg
Opec sees plenty of downside risks for oil markets in the first half of 2021, its secretary general said on Sunday, a day before meeting allies led by Russia to discuss output levels for February.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] Opec sees plenty of downside risks for oil markets in the first half of 2021, its secretary general said on Sunday, a day before meeting allies led by Russia to discuss output levels for February.

"Amid the hopeful signs, the outlook for the first half of 2021 is very mixed and there are still many downside risks to juggle," said Opec Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo.

He was speaking at a meeting of experts of Opec and allies, a group known as Opec+, according to remarks published by Opec.

Opec+ will meet on Monday.

In December, Opec+ decided to increase production by 0.5 million bpd from January as part of the 2 million bpd gradual rise this year but some members have questioned the need for a further boost due to spreading coronavirus infections.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Given fundamentals are weakening, it would be prudent for Opec+ to hold output steady and there is a preference among some of the biggest producers to hold production flat," said Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects think-tank.

Opec's leader Saudi Arabia has suggested a more cautious approach during previous meetings while Opec member the United Arab Emirates and non-Opec Russia have said they prefer a speedier increase.

"Curbs on social and economic activity remain in place in a number of countries, and there is concern about the emergence of a pernicious new strain of the virus," Mr Barkindo said.

He said the global economy could strongly rebound in the second half of 2021 but sectors such as travel, tourism, leisure and hospitality could take years to reach pre-virus levels.

Opec+ was forced to cut production by a record amount in 2020 as global lockdown measures hammered fuel demand.

Opec+ first cut output by 9.7 million bpd, then eased cuts to 7.7 million and ultimately to 7.2 million from January.

Mr Barkindo said Opec now expected global oil demand to be led by developing countries and to rise to 95.9 million bpd in 2021, or by 5.9 million bpd from 2020, as the global economy is forecast to grow by 4.4 per cent.

Even though development of coronavirus vaccines have sparked market optimism, the rise in demand would still fail to bring consumption to pre-pandemic levels of around 100 million bpd.

Opec's latest December forecast was lower than the previous forecast of a 6.25 million bpd rise in 2021 because of the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent oil prices ended 2020 above US$50 per barrel - more than a fifth down year-on-year but more than doubling from April's lows as producers cut output and as the United States and the European Union approved trillions in stimulus packages.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Iraq says Chinese company wins US$2 billion oil prepayment deal

A monster wind turbine is upending an industry

The Gulf Cooperation Council: a bloc in crisis

Russian annual oil output falls for the first time since 2008 on Opec+ deal, pandemic

CIC aims to revolutionise commodities trading

Gold prices kept buoyant by US fiscal stimulus bets and a weak dollar

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 09:49 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares start year on a high as commodities shine

[BENGALURU] Australian shares started 2021 on a positive note, lifted by mining stocks as upbeat commodity prices...

Jan 4, 2021 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Monday with a slight loss following last week's healthy run-up, with investors...

Jan 4, 2021 09:23 AM
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 2.1% q-o-q in Q4; rise 2.2% for 2020: URA flash estimate

THE overall price index for private homes in Singapore increased 2.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 over the...

Jan 4, 2021 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.62...

Jan 4, 2021 09:09 AM
Companies & Markets

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

A THIRD director of City Developments Limited (CDL) has stepped down in recent months in relation to its investment...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tough 2021 for residential landlords as rent budgets, foreign workforce shrink

Singapore GDP shrinks 5.8% in 2020; contraction slowed in Q4

10 stocks to watch in 2021

Far East Orchard looks to student accommodation to build safe haven

Time for investors to increase and widen their exposure to stocks as vaccines tame Covid-19

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for