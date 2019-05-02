Pavilion Energy conducts Singapore's first commercial ship-to-ship LNG bunkering

TEMASEK-BACKED Pavilion Energy has conducted the first commercial ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering in the Port of Singapore.

The operation - the first in Singapore - saw the transfer of 2,000 cubic metres of LNG to a small-scale tanker in the newly-modified Secondary Jetty of of the Singapore LNG Terminal, followed by a ship-to-ship transfer to a receiving heavy-lift commercial vessel, the LNG-focused player said on Thursday.

Frédéric Barnaud, group CEO of Pavilion Energy, said: “We are very pleased to have achieved this shared milestone in close collaboration with the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and SLNG Corporation, and with the support from various stakeholders, partners and customers.”

Tan Soo Koong, chief executive officer of Singapore LNG Corporation, added that it is keen to work with all stakeholders and invest in infrastructure as necessary to aid LNG bunkering growth in Singapore.

"We strongly believe that LNG will become the worldwide fuel of choice for bunkering in the long term, and SLNG is well-positioned to facilitate this development," he added.

Quah Ley Hoon, chief executive of MPA, said Singapore is committed to provide a range of bunkering solutions to meet future energy needs of the global shipping industry.