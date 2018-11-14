Pavilion Energy eyes role in LNG project backed by Russian tycoon

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TEMASEK-INVESTED Pavilion Energy is mulling over a role in the US$25.5 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project dubbed Arctic LNG 2, to be developed by Russia's largest independent gas producer, Novatek.
This is one potential area for collaboration outlined in an
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg