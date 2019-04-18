You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Petrobras analysing best model for selling new group of gas pipelines: CFO

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 7:20 AM

BP_Rafael Grisolia_180419_24.jpg
Brazil's state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, is analysing the best model for including a new group of natural gas pipelines in its divestment program, chief financial officer Rafael Grisolia told reporters on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, is analysing the best model for including a new group of natural gas pipelines in its divestment program, chief financial officer Rafael Grisolia told reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Petrobras, as the company is known, was preparing to sell three more gas pipelines after successfully selling its larger TAG unit to France's Engie for US$8.6 billion.

Mr Grisolia said Petrobras was analysing whether to sell the three gas pipelines that link pre-salt oil fields to onshore infrastructure as a single block or if they can be divided for the sale process. Analysts expect the pipelines to be valued above US$3 billion.

Mr Grisolia also said the oil company would "probably" reduce its stake in the fuel distribution unit Petrobras Distribuidora SA to below 50 per cent from the current 71 per cent, effectively privatising the unit through a secondary share offering.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Reuters reported on Tuesday the company had hired nine banks to manage the transaction. The offering of BR Distribuidora shares will be led by the investment banking units of Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"A private BR Distribuidora would be much more competitive", Mr Grisolia said.

The CFO said the government was not determining fuel prices or intervening in Petrobras and that all the recent decisions regarding prices were taken by the company.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Green economy good news for copper producers: Antofagasta chairman

Oil settles lower as US inventories disappoint market

Opec risks gambling away success again as US$80 oil looms

China producing more steel than ever in Q1

Aramco in talks to buy stake in refining business of India's Reliance

China March aluminium output drops to lowest daily rate since Oct

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Fed_180419_23.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Fed may need to buy more bonds than before crisis to manage US rates: official

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening