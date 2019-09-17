You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Petrobras CEO promises to hold fuel prices steady: Bolsonaro

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 10:32 AM

AK_pbr_1709.jpg
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that state-run oil firm Petrobras was not planning to raise fuel prices in response to the weekend attacks in Saudi Arabia.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that state-run oil firm Petrobras was not planning to raise fuel prices in response to the weekend attacks in Saudi Arabia.

In an evening interview with Brazil's Record TV, Bolsonaro said he was told by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco that while fuel prices set by the firm tend to follow international prices, the recent rise in oil prices was "atypical" and short-term in nature.

"I talked a little bit ago with Petrobras' CEO, Castello Branco," Mr Bolsonaro said in televised remarks. "He told me that, as it's something atypical and that it appears it will end, he's not planning on adjusting fuel prices."

In response to a massive truckers' strike in May 2018, Brazil's government forced Petrobras to cut fuel prices, leading the firm's then chief executive, Pedro Parente, to resign in protest. That in turn sparked a major sell-off in the company's shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors ever since have been wary of possible political interference at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known.

Mr Bolsonaro's government, which took power in January, has pledged a hands-off approach to the firm. But Mr Bolsonaro is a relative newcomer to free market economics, and for decades had advocated interventionist policies as a federal congressman.

In a note to clients earlier on Monday, analysts at UBS led by Luiz Carvalho said the drone attacks on Saturday on Saudi Aramco facilities, which interrupted about 5 per cent of the world's oil supply and sent prices soaring, would be a good test for Petrobras.

"Over the past years, we have seen several examples where the company was not able to follow international prices leading to significant losses in the refining business," the analysts wrote. "Current management has been able to implement a successful strategy so far and this event might be an important test on how solid the policy is."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

South Korea on high alert after first African swine fever case found

Huge power outage hits much of Central America

3 from JPMorgan accused in scheme to game precious metals market

US will 'defend' international order being 'undermined by Iran': Pentagon chief

US singles out Iran, readies response to Saudi oil attacks

Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports down 8.9% in August

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

Sep 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Tiong Seng, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Wing Tai, Jumbo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly