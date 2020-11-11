Petronas launches LNG bunkering business with completion of first delivery

Malaysia state oil firm Petronas said on Wednesday it has officially launched its liquefied natural gas (lng) bunkering business by completing its first LNG bunkering operation at Pasir Gudang in the state of Johor.

Petronas said the 7,500-cubic-metre MV Avenir Advantage, its first LNG Bunkering Vessel (LBV), will be the first dedicated LBV to serve customers in Southeast Asia.

REUTERS