You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Petronas launches LNG bunkering business with completion of first delivery

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 9:14 PM

file7c6n578k6d11n3l1hp6c (1).jpg
Malaysia state oil firm Petronas said on Wednesday it has officially launched its liquefied natural gas (lng) bunkering business by completing its first LNG bunkering operation at Pasir Gudang in the state of Johor.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia state oil firm Petronas said on Wednesday it has officially launched its liquefied natural gas (lng) bunkering business by completing its first LNG bunkering operation at Pasir Gudang in the state of Johor.

Petronas said the 7,500-cubic-metre MV Avenir Advantage, its first LNG Bunkering Vessel (LBV), will be the first dedicated LBV to serve customers in Southeast Asia.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Louis Dreyfus to sell big stake to Abu Dhabi fund after investor hunt

Toshiba retreats from coal-fired power stations

Gold firms on softer US dollar, concerns over rising virus cases

Sembmarine expects losses to continue in Q4

Oil gains nearly 3% on vaccine hopes, even as nations reimpose lockdowns

Shell Singapore to cut 500 jobs over three years

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 09:17 PM
Consumer

Pfizer agrees to supply EU with up to 300m doses of coronavirus vaccine

[BENGALURU] Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement with the European...

Nov 11, 2020 09:17 PM
Companies & Markets

UOL says retail portfolio still faces headwinds, as hospitality picks up

PROPERTY company UOL Group on Wednesday said headwinds remain, although its retail portfolio's committed...

Nov 11, 2020 09:11 PM
Government & Economy

Several wounded in WWI memorial attack at Saudi cemetery

[JEDDAH] A bomb on Wednesday struck a World War I commemoration attended by European diplomats in the Saudi city of...

Nov 11, 2020 07:07 PM
Companies & Markets

F&N's FY20 earnings hit by less fizzy soda sales

BEVERAGE and publishing company Fraser and Neave (F&N) on Wednesday posted a 2.1 per cent dip in net profit to S...

Nov 11, 2020 06:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit mulls fund managers' requisition notice asking for EOGM

THE board of the manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on Wednesday said it...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GrabPay tech issues hit shoppers at start of 11.11 sales

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for