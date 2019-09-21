Petronas to beef up security at its plants after Saudi oil attacks
Sat, Sep 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Malaysia's state-owned energy giant Petronas said it would beef up security at its plants after an attack on a Saudi hub last weekend, and warned oil price volatility in the rest of the year could affect its year-end performance.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA'S state-owned energy giant Petronas said it would beef up security at its plants after an attack on a Saudi hub last weekend, and warned oil price volatility in the rest of the year could affect its year-end performance.