Pirates capture crew members of Hong Kong-flagged tanker: SCMP

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 12:01 PM

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong-registered crude oil tanker was attacked and its sailors kidnapped by pirates off the coast of Nigeria in the early hours of Wednesday, the South China Morning Post cited the city's Marine Department as saying on Friday.

Armed men boarded the tanker, the Nave Constellation, and took 18 Indian and one Turkish crew members hostage, leaving seven other Indian crew members on board, the newspaper cited a department spokesperson as saying.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp is the owner of the tanker, according to the report.

The Marine Department said no injuries to persons or ship damage were reported and that it's in close liaison with the company and the relevant consulates to provide assistance, according to the SCMP.

The Maritime Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

