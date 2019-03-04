You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Observers point to cut-throat competition in Singapore's comparatively small market
Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

Singapore

AS Singapore Power's monopoly in the electricity retail market for households winds down completely in May, consolidation among the 13 retailers may be inevitable as they jostle for the 1.4 million accounts up for grabs.

Meanwhile, consumers spoilt for choice emerge - as

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
3 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
4 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
5 Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_LLQIPG2DJ_3712006.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Co-living beckons to private equity investors

Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening