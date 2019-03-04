Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AS Singapore Power's monopoly in the electricity retail market for households winds down completely in May, consolidation among the 13 retailers may be inevitable as they jostle for the 1.4 million accounts up for grabs.
Meanwhile, consumers spoilt for choice emerge - as
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg