PwC, 2 law firms could earn S$17m from Hin Leong's rescue bid

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS (PwC) and legal firms Rajah & Tann and Drew & Napier could pocket up to S$17.3 million in fees from the court-supervised bid to rescue debt-hit Hin Leong Trading (HLT), say court documents.
Some insolvency players say the sum (including...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes