You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
BT EXCLUSIVE: HIN LEONG COLLAPSE

PwC, 2 law firms could earn S$17m from Hin Leong's rescue bid

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

nz_hinleong_240922.jpg
PwC and legal firms Rajah & Tann and Drew & Napier could pocket up to S$17.3 million in fees from the court-supervised bid to rescue debt-hit Hin Leong Trading (HLT), say court documents.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS (PwC) and legal firms Rajah & Tann and Drew & Napier could pocket up to S$17.3 million in fees from the court-supervised bid to rescue debt-hit Hin Leong Trading (HLT), say court documents.

Some insolvency players say the sum (including...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore firm launches S$52m fund for student accommodation in the UK

DESPITE Covid-19 showing no signs of abating in the UK - with the country experiencing a second wave of infections...

Sep 24, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell...

Sep 24, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares see more losses at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks resumed their downward path Thursday following another big sell-off on Wall Street as...

Sep 24, 2020 09:38 AM
Government & Economy

Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to clearly guarantee a peaceful transfer of power should he...

Sep 24, 2020 09:35 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia's Westpac bank agrees record fine for money-laundering

[SYDNEY] Australia's Westpac bank has agreed to pay a record AU$1.3 billion (S$1.27 billion) fine for more than 23...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Koh Boon Hwee, investment veterans launch South-east Asian VC

US: Stocks end sharply lower, Dow -1.9%, Nasdaq -3.0%

PwC, 2 law firms could earn S$17m from Hin Leong's rescue bid

Chairman of Hanwell and Tat Seng declared bankrupt but status not disclosed by firms

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.