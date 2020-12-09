You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Quarter of forecast LNG supply needed by 2040 to meet 2°C global warming limit: Wood Mackenzie

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 8:40 AM

[LONDON] Only a quarter of forecast new liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply will be needed to meet demand by 2040 under measures aimed at curbing global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, a report by consultancy Wood Mackenzie showed on Wednesday.

Under a climate pact to cut global warming, nations have committed to a long-term goal of limiting the average temperature rise to below 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it even further to 1.5 deg C.

Wood Mackenzie said tougher government measures to curb warming will increase renewables investments and energy efficiency, putting gas demand under pressure.

Green hydrogen fuel, extracted from water with electrolysis powered by renewable electricity, will become a major competitor to gas towards the end of 2040 and achieve a 10 per cent share of total primary energy demand by 2050.

This will be a challenge for companies considering final investment decisions (FID) on new LNG projects.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"In a 2 degree world, only about 145 billion cubic metres (bcm) per annum of additional LNG supply is needed in 2040 compared to 450 bcm/yr in our base case outlook," said Wood Mackenzie principal analyst Kateryna Filippenko.

The consultancy's "base case" scenario implies 3 deg C warming.

"If we consider the imminent FID for the Qatar North Field East expansion, the space for new projects shrinks down by 77 per cent to 104 bcm/yr by 2040 compared to our base case," she added.

In stark contrast to last year's record level of approvals for LNG production plants, this year's oil and gas price drops have forced companies to delay decisions on new projects and write down investments in existing plants.

However, industry executives in September said they expected LNG demand to increase steadily for several decades, helped by economic growth in Asia.

Wood Mackenzie said only a few Australian backfill projects - those which commit new gas to existing projects to allow them to continue operating beyond their expected life - will go ahead, pushing the country down the list of top LNG exporters.

The expansion of Canadian and Mozambique LNG capacities is unlikely to materialise, it added.

Backfill projects do not add new capacity but prevent volumes from leaving the market. Low LNG prices could wipe out any new investment in more economically challenging projects, and only the most cost-efficient and flexible ones will survive.

Around 12 trillion cubic metres of undiscovered gas resources could be stranded - more than three times the amount of gas produced worldwide this year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil steady as Covid-19 cases, lockdowns dampen vaccination news

Moody's upgrades Geo Energy on absence of near-term refinancing risk

Saudi Aramco and Baker Hughes JV to develop non-metallic products

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Moody's upgrades Geo Energy after near-term refinancing risk removed

Singapore extends relief measures for maritime firms, seafarers till June 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 08:30 AM
Garage

GIC-backed DoorDash doubles valuation to raise US$3.4b in US listing: source

[NEW YORK] DoorDash on Tuesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at US$102 apiece, above its upwardly...

Dec 9, 2020 08:30 AM
Real Estate

AirTrunk opens its first Singapore data centre

AIRTRUNK on Wednesday opened its first Singapore data centre - located on 1.5 hectares of land in Loyang due to its...

Dec 9, 2020 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's core machinery orders jump 17.1% in Oct

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders rose 17.1 per cent in October from the previous month, government data showed...

Dec 9, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

UK firms avoid hiring permanent staff in November lockdown

[LONDON] British employers recruited fewer permanent staff during an England-wide lockdown last month, and relied...

Dec 9, 2020 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

Australia consumer sentiment hits 10-year high

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian consumer sentiment climbed for the fourth straight month in December to a 10-year...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for