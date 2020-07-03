You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Refineries may shut on less demand, new projects: Goldman

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York 

THE global refining industry is entering a consolidation phase as slowing oil demand growth is set to coincide with large-scale projects that will start coming online next year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The demand hit from the coronavirus is yet to cause any delays in a number of mega-refining projects, most of which are in China and the Middle East, that will start operations from 2021 to 2024, the bank said in a note. This will cause global utilisation rates to be 3 per cent lower over this period than in 2019.

"We expect competition to intensify leading to below consensus - and mid-cycle - refining margins over 2021-22 and potential refinery closures in developed markets," analysts including Nikhil Bhandari said in the note. Global oil demand will return to pre-virus levels by 2022, they said.

Emerging markets will provide the bulk of oil consumption growth in the first half of the decade and the new mega-refineries will be located close to where the demand is. This means refinery closures will be more likely in developed nations.

SEE ALSO

Goldman Sachs sees oil demand returning to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022

Among oil products, gasoline will lead the recovery in fuel demand, the lender said. The outlook for distillates is more challenging as jet fuel's recovery will be slower and diesel consumption will be hit by the uptake of electric vehicles in the medium term. In addition, the new mega-refineries are distillates heavy. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Exxon signals Q2 loss in a row on production, refining hit

World food price index rises in June, first increase in 2020: UN

Goldman Sachs sees oil demand returning to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022

Fitch revises Geo Energy's rating back to CC after failed bond tender offer

Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants

Hot stock: BlackGold racks up heavy volume on potential acquisition by Indian firm

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 12:22 AM
Transport

Tesla deliveries slipped in Q2 even as pandemic hit

[NEW YORK] Tesla reported a modest decline in new-car deliveries for the second quarter, as sales in China in other...

Jul 3, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders rebound in May

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rebounded in May, suggesting a turnaround in manufacturing, though...

Jul 2, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hundreds arrested after European police hack crime chat network

[THE HAGUE] Police said Thursday they had arrested more than 800 people across Europe after shutting down an...

Jul 2, 2020 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Trump cheers US economy after June jobs surge despite virus

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed new data showing huge jobs gains in June, but continued to...

Jul 2, 2020 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

WP supports broad-based, inclusive economic growth: Sylvia Lim

THE Workers' Party (WP) supports economic growth that is broad-based and inclusive, chairperson Sylvia Lim...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.