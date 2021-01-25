You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Renewables overtook fossil fuels in EU electricity mix in 2020

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 10:42 AM

rk_Denmark-windturbines_250121.jpg
Renewables overtook fossil fuels as the European Union's main source of electricity for the first time in 2020 as new projects came online and coal-power shrank, a report showed on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Renewables overtook fossil fuels as the European Union's main source of electricity for the first time in 2020 as new projects came online and coal-power shrank, a report showed on Monday.

Renewable sources such as wind and solar generated 38 per cent percent of the 27-member state bloc's electricity in 2020, with fossil fuels such as coal and gas contributing 37 per cent, the report by think tanks Ember and Agora Energiewende showed.

Denmark achieved the highest proportion of wind and solar power, which contributed 61 per cent of its electricity needs in 2020.

Ireland achieved 35 per cent and Germany 33 per cent.

Countries with the lowest share of renewables, below 5 per cent, were Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the data showed.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Curbs on homes and business designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus led to a 4 per cent drop in overall electricity demand in the EU last year, but the impact was felt more keenly by fossil fuel producers, the report showed.

Coal-fired power generation fell 20 per cent in 2020 and has halved since 2015 it said.

"Coal generation fell in almost every country, continuing coal's collapse that was well in place before Covid-19," the report said.

Many European countries are phasing out polluting coal-plants in order to meet emission reduction targets, but low electricity prices amid the pandemic lockdowns also made some coal plants unprofitable to run compared with cheaper renewable generation.

"Renewables will keep rising, because we keep installing more and more. The jury's out as to whether fossil fuels will rebound but if they do rebound it's not expected to be by a lot," Dave Jones, Ember's senior electricity analyst said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Russian Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying ship begins work in Danish waters

Oil industry reels as Biden targets fossil fuels in his first days

Home-baking frenzy sweetens sugar demand

Australia's PM reluctant to commit to medium-term climate goals: newspaper

Oil falls on China's Covid-19 cases, high crude build

Biden's presidency looks promising for gold, yet rising Treasury yields may limit gains

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong lifts lockdown in Kowloon district after testing 7,000 people

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government lifted a lockdown in an area of Kowloon district in the early hours of Monday...

Jan 25, 2021 10:48 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS launches digital audit confirmation solution on corporate banking platform

DBS has rolled out the banking industry's first digital audit confirmation solution, DBS Audit Confirmation, on its...

Jan 25, 2021 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

[PARIS] The Covid-19 crisis is aggravating inequality, with the richest quickly getting richer while it will likely...

Jan 25, 2021 10:33 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: CapitaLand sinks 2.7% after profit warning

SHARES in CapitaLand took a beating at the start of the week, after the property behemoth on Friday issued a profit...

Jan 25, 2021 10:32 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to reinstate Covid-19 travel bans: White House official

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden will announce he is re-imposing a Covid-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

Staff get perk immunity at some firms

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for