You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto hits cost blowout at Mongolia copper expansion

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 9:18 AM

BP_riotinto_150719_167.jpg
Rio Tinto on Tuesday flagged a cost blowout of up to US$1.9 billion and a delay of up to 30 months at its Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine in Mongolia, the miner's key growth project.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Rio Tinto on Tuesday flagged a cost blowout of up to US$1.9 billion and a delay of up to 30 months at its Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine in Mongolia, the miner's key growth project.

Rio said the delay stemmed from the project's challenging geology. It expected to determine the preferred mine design, along with a final estimate of cost in the second half of 2020, and was also reviewing the value of its investment.

The cost blowout was bigger than analysts had expected after the company had earlier flagged issues with the original mine design.

Rio said first production could be achieved between May 2022 and June 2023, a delay of 16 to 30 months, while the capital cost of the project was estimated at US$6.5 billion to US$7.2 billion, up from an original estimate of US$5.3 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is a world-class orebody in terms of the size, the grade etc. What we are trying to work out now, is can it be developed and mined economically to convert what is a world-class orebody into world-class mine," said Glyn Lawcock, analyst at UBS.

"Overall, it was below our expectations for the quarter."

The news of the blowout came as Rio reported a 3.5% drop in second-quarter iron ore shipments, as disruptions caused by tropical cyclone Veronica in late March squeezed output in the April-June period.

The company shipped 85.4 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient in the quarter ended June 30, down from 88.5 million tonnes a year earlier. Brokerage UBS had estimated quarterly shipments of 85.2 million tonnes.

Veronica ravaged the coast of Western Australia earlier this year, damaging several iron ore export hubs and prompting Australia's biggest listed miners to cut their 2019 forecast for iron ore output.

Rio on Tuesday maintained its annual iron ore exports forecast in the 320 million to 330 million tonnes range.

In Mongolia, the miner said it had made significant progress at Oyu Tolgoi during 2019.

"The ground conditions are more challenging than expected and we are having to review our mine plan and consider a number of options," said Stephen McIntosh, group executive, growth and innovation.

"Delays are not unusual for such a large and complex project," he added.

Rio said it was reviewing the carrying value of its investment in Oyu Tolgoi and would announce if any changes were needed at its half-year results on Aug 1.

Rio Tinto shares were flat in early trade in a steady broader market.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Brazil plan to open gas sector seen luring Naturgy, Engie, others

Protest begins against billion-dollar Southern Copper mining project in Peru

KTL Global unit enters service pacts worth 25m yuan with 3 China utility operators

Oil prices down on dwindling storm impact, Chinese economic data

China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants

Oil trades near US$60 on storm disruption as glut concerns linger

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
4 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore financial sector oversight 'among the best globally': IMF

Jul 16, 2019
SME

SME engineering firm Fong's to launch full smart factory in 3 to 5 years

BP_SG_260219_2_0.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

IMF cuts forecast for Singapore's 2019 economic growth to 2%

Gibraltar Crescent site.JPG
Jul 16, 2019
Real Estate

Gibraltar Crescent site put up for sale to pilot dementia care village

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly