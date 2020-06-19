You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto starts internal review into sacred caves blast

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 10:07 AM

nz_RioTinto_190664.jpg
Rio Tinto said on Friday it will look at ways to improve its internal processes and governance after drawing the ire of indigenous groups and the Australian government for blasting two ancient sacred Aboriginal caves.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] Rio Tinto said on Friday it will look at ways to improve its internal processes and governance after drawing the ire of indigenous groups and the Australian government for blasting two ancient sacred Aboriginal caves.

The world's biggest iron ore miner last month destroyed two caves at Juukan Gorge that had previously contained evidence of continual human habitation stretching back 46,000 years as part of a mine expansion.

"On behalf of the Rio Tinto board, I would like to apologise to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people," said Simon Thompson, chairman of Rio Tinto, in a statement containing his first public comments since the blast nearly a month ago.

"The decision to conduct a board-led review of events at Juukan Gorge reflects our determination to learn lessons from what happened and to make any necessary improvements to our heritage processes and governance," he added.

The review, to be conducted by independent non-executive director Michael L'Estrange AO, will begin immediately and seek input from Rio employees as well as the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people. The findings will be made public, Rio said.

SEE ALSO

BHP names Lamont as new CFO; Beaven to step down

A final report, expected by October, will focus on events at Juukan Gorge to assess Rio Tinto's internal heritage standards, procedures, reporting and governance, as well as examining the company's relationship and communications with the PKKP.

It will also consult indigenous leaders, traditional owners and experts on the subject.

The review will complement and feed into a national inquiry into the destruction of the caves. Under terms of the inquiry, the joint standing committee on Northern Australia must report back by Sept 30. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up on Opec output cut compliance; pandemic still weighs

Brent crude to average US$55 till 2050, says BP

BP raises nearly US$12b in hybrid bonds issue

Indian PM Modi opens coal mining to private sector

China could top Japan's LNG imports in 2020 as coronavirus cuts demand

IEA sets out US$3t energy sector recovery plan to spur growth, cut emissions

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 10:05 AM
Consumer

Australian retail sales surge record 16.3% in May: ABS

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales surged a record 16.3 per cent in May as a wide scale easing in coronavirus...

Jun 19, 2020 10:03 AM
Stocks

Australia: Energy stocks boost shares, New Zealand up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares gained on Friday, hitting a more than one-week high, helped by energy stocks that...

Jun 19, 2020 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Friday morning, continuing...

Jun 19, 2020 09:48 AM
Government & Economy

US sees nearly 700 more virus deaths in 24 hours

[WASHINGTON] The United States lost another 687 people to the new coronavirus in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30pm (...

Jun 19, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares dipped at the start of business on Friday following a tepid lead from Wall Street and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.