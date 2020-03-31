You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto to scale back New Zealand aluminium smelter ops on Covid-19

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 11:41 AM

AB_riotinto_310320.jpg
Rio Tinto Ltd will close one of the aluminium production lines at its smelter in Tiwai, New Zealand, to comply with government restrictions to contain the coronavirus, its New Zealand's Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) venture said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MELBOURNE] Rio Tinto Ltd will close one of the aluminium production lines at its smelter in Tiwai, New Zealand, to comply with government restrictions to contain the coronavirus, its New Zealand's Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) venture said on Tuesday.

New Zealand is in a four-week lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 750,000 people globally.

The company will close the pot line 4 at the plant and affected workers will be reallocated to other areas of operations, Rio Tinto Aluminium New Zealand said. Rio Tinto put the loss-making smelter, which produces 340,000 tonnes of aluminium per year, under review in October.

"Our focus is on supporting our employees in a time of uncertainty and running a safe and efficient operation to meet our obligations with customers and suppliers who are also challenged at this time," NZAS chief executive Stewart Hamilton said in a statement.

NZAS plans to work with New Zealand power provider Meridian Energy Ltd to reduce the 50 megawatts of electricity that supports pot line 4.

SEE ALSO

Free cooking gas for poor during lockdown set to push up India's imports

Pot lines contain electrolytic cells where alumina is heated to become aluminium. The Tiwai smelter uses hydropower making it among the cleanest aluminium plants in the world.

NZAS will work on winding down the pot line this week, and reallocate 35 staff to its three other production lines, it said.

NZAS is a joint venture of Rio Tinto, with 79.36 per cent, and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co, with 20.64 per cent.

The smelter made a loss of US$46 million after income tax and excluding exceptional items for the last financial year compared to an underlying profit after income tax of US$21.6 million for the prior year.

Rio Tinto has said that it expected to announce the findings of the review by the end of the first quarter of 2020. A spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, however, that a decision had not yet been made on the plant's future. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Free cooking gas for poor during lockdown set to push up India's imports

Oil prices rebound strongly from 18-year lows

Don Agro FY19 profit falls 16.9% in first results since Catalist debut

Shell drops out of major US LNG project, Energy Transfer delays decision

Oil traders hustle for tankers to divert US crude to Asia

Petrobras increases liquefied petroleum gas imports

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 11:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Free cooking gas for poor during lockdown set to push up India's imports

[NEW DELHI] India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports are set to surge in the June quarter as a move to provide...

Mar 31, 2020 11:41 AM
Transport

Rates at most ERP gantries to fall from Apr 6 amid fewer cars on roads: LTA

ELECTRONIC road pricing (ERP) at 96 per cent of gantries in Singapore will be reduced from Apr 6, as fewer cars are...

Mar 31, 2020 11:36 AM
Technology

Samsung Display to stop producing LCD panels in South Korea, China by end 2020

[SEOUL] South Korean panel maker Samsung Display has decided to end all of its production of liquid crystal display...

Mar 31, 2020 11:29 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices rebound strongly from 18-year lows

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices rebounded strongly in Asian trade Tuesday a day after falling to 18-year lows, as investors...

Mar 31, 2020 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

Japan urges citizens to stay away from a third of the world

[TOKYO] Japan is urging its citizens not to travel to 73 countries and regions, or a third of all countries in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.