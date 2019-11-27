You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto's Mongolia mine plan will go ahead: minister

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 6:46 AM

nz_riotinto_271129.jpg
Anglo-Australian firm Rio Tinto's plan to expand a copper mine in Mongolia will go ahead, the country's mining minister said, according to the Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Anglo-Australian firm Rio Tinto's plan to expand a copper mine in Mongolia will go ahead, the country's mining minister said, according to the Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday.

The project has been disrupted by protests from locals worried about environmental damage and foreign influence.

However, Dolgorsurengiin Sumyaabazar said the plan to expand the partially state-owned Oyu Tolgoi mine in the Gobi Desert would "not be stopped".

The plan "would proceed directly forward" he said at the Mines and Money conference in London, according to the FT.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The minister said the Mongolian national security council chaired by President Khaltmaa Battulga had accepted a parliamentary motion to do so, the FT reported.

SEE ALSO

How greener cars could mean a toxic red tide in Indonesia

Mongolia owns 34 per cent of the mining project.

Rio Tinto was not immediately available for comment.

Rio Tinto and Mongolia reached an agreement in May 2015 to exploit vast copper and gold deposits in the Gobi desert.

But the project has been hampered by protests in a country that is highly dependent on mineral resources.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Oil gains, bolstered again by US-China trade talks

Oil prices slip on US-China deal agreement concerns

Slash emissions or miss 1.5 deg C goal: UN

China's solar 'wobble' drags down global growth: BNEF

Showa Denko considering deal for stake in Hitachi Chemical

Commodity trader Valency sees opportunity in volatility

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 06:48 AM
Transport

Tesla and Ford trade challenges in macho truck world

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla and Ford were in a virtual stare-down on Tuesday in the macho truck world, each claiming their...

Nov 27, 2019 06:45 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher as dealers await trade agreement

[NEW YORK] Wall Street continued its record run higher on Tuesday as investors tracked developments in the China-US...

Nov 27, 2019 06:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil gains, bolstered again by US-China trade talks

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Tuesday after news that US and Chinese officials discussed trade, while predictions...

Nov 27, 2019 06:40 AM
Stocks

Europe: Positive trade sentiment nudges stocks higher

[BENGALURU] European stocks rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, lifted by hopes that the ongoing...

Nov 27, 2019 12:20 AM
Consumer

Report shows high injury rate at Amazon warehouses

[WASHINGTON] Injury rates reported for workers at Amazon warehouses across the United States are more than double...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly