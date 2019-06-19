You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra, two hurt

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 12:49 PM

nwy_BASRA_190619_86_2x.jpg
A rocket landed at the headquarters for several global major oil companies, including US giant ExxonMobil, near Iraq's southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, police said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BASRA, Iraq] A rocket landed at the headquarters for several global major oil companies, including US giant ExxonMobil, near Iraq's southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, police said.

The rocket hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of the city, they said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

A security source said Exxon was preparing to evacuate some 20 foreign staff immediately.

Other companies operating at the site include Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Italian Eni SpA, oil officials said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Police said the rocket was a short-range Katyusha missile that landed 100 metres from the section of the site used as a residence and operations centre by Exxon.

Burjesia is near the Zubair oilfield operated by Eni.

Exxon evacuated staff last month after the United States cited unspecified threats from Iran for a decision to take hundreds of diplomatic staff out of Iraq.

Exxon had begun returning staff to Iraq, however, before Wednesday's incident.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China to block pork imports from Canadian firm: Xinhua

Canada PM approves controversial oil pipeline expansion

Oil climbs over US$1/barrel on US-China trade deal hopes, Middle East tension

Seoul goes for renewables, to close more coal plants

Oil surges on optimism for economic stimulus, Opec+ meeting

Sunseap in joint venture to develop solar projects in Taiwan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
3 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
4 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
5 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads

Must Read

shentonwayzb.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Two in five Singapore employees will look to change jobs in 2019: Randstad

nwy_DBS_190619_71_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: DBS up 3.02% after OCBC Investment Research upgrades it to 'buy' on price correction, strong fundamentals

nwy_sgx1_190619_43_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, Keppel Reit, Raffles Education, Sembcorp Industries

Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Blockchain platform Zilliqa teams up with payments startup Xfers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening