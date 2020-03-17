You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Santos reviews all capital spending in wake of oil price collapse

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 7:16 AM

[MELBOURNE] Santos, Australia's no.2 independent gas producer, said on Tuesday it is reviewing all its capital spending plans in light of the collapse in oil prices and would stop all new hiring.

"Santos is currently reviewing all discretionary capex activities and will be freezing new external hiring for now, but there are no plans for mass job cuts because we have focussed over the last few years on being right-sized to remain resilient at low oil prices," Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher said in emailed comments to Reuters.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil slumps below US$30/barrel as coronavirus spreads, Opec rancor remains elevated

Oil slumps again on coronavirus fears, price war

Few US shale firms can withstand prolonged oil price war

Asian oil buyers hiring smaller ships as supertanker rates soar

Few US shale firms can withstand prolonged oil price war

Tokyo Steel to cut product prices by 6-11% in April as virus spreads

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 07:14 AM
Transport

Latam airline cuts operations by 70% over pandemic

[SANTIAGO] Chilean-Brazilian airline Latam, the biggest in Latin America, announced on Monday a 70 per cent...

Mar 17, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says pandemic could end in US by July

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Monday the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands and brought...

Mar 17, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says postponing US elections 'unnecessary'

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Monday postponing elections over the coronavirus crisis was "...

Mar 17, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

UK urges end to 'non-essential' contact, travel to curb virus spread

[LONDON] Britain on Monday stepped up its response to coronavirus, recommending household isolation, home-working...

Mar 17, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine

[WASHINGTON] The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus disease has begun in Seattle...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.