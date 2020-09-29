You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia sends world-first blue ammonia shipment to Japan

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE world's first shipment of blue ammonia is on its way from Saudi Arabia to Japan, where it will be used in power stations to produce electricity without carbon emissions.

Saudi Aramco, which made the announcement on Sunday, produced the fuel, which it does by converting hydrocarbons into hydrogen and then ammonia, and capturing the carbon dioxide byproduct. Japan will receive 40 tons of blue ammonia in the first shipment, Aramco said.

Ammonia can be burned in thermal power stations without releasing carbon emissions. That means it has "the potential to make a significant contribution to an affordable and reliable low-carbon energy future", according to state-controlled Aramco.

Japan aims to be a world-leader in the use of hydrogen, which is contained in ammonia. The country has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 per cent by 2030 from 2013 levels, under the Paris climate pact.

SEE ALSO

How Shinzo Abe mended Japan's relations with China

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Blue ammonia is a feedstock for blue hydrogen, a version of the fuel made from fossil fuels with a process that captures and stores C02 emissions. Hydrogen from renewable energy that creates no emissions is known as green hydrogen.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is increasingly trying to counter its reputation for producing dirty energy. In recent months, Aramco has highlighted the low volume of greenhouse gases emitted from pumping Saudi crude, programmes to boost gas production and plans to grow carbon-absorbing mangroves.

US firm Air Products & Chemicals Inc signed an accord in July with Saudi-based ACWA Power International and the kingdom's planned futuristic city of Neom to develop a US$5 billion hydrogen-based ammonia plant powered by renewable energy.

Saudi chemicals maker Sabic - majority-owned by Aramco - and Mitsubishi Corp are overseeing transport logistics for the blue ammonia project in partnership with JGC Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co and UBE Industries.

"This world-first demonstration represents an exciting opportunity for Aramco to showcase the potential of hydrocarbons as a reliable and affordable source of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia," said Aramco chief technology officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil up 1% on economic hope; virus fears check price gains

Olam obtains S$200m Sora-pegged club loan from DBS, ICBC Singapore

Sunpower Group bags two contracts worth over 76m yuan

Rio Tinto changes tack, ready for talks over Bougainville mine

Siemens unleashes behemoth behind much of world's electricity

Wilmar's China unit IPO passes 13.9b yuan mark amid oversubscription of shares

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 05:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil up 1% on economic hope; virus fears check price gains

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose 1 per cent on Monday as global equities rallied on hopes for another US stimulus package...

Sep 29, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

Europe: Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground

[BENGALURU] European stocks bounced back sharply on Monday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the banking...

Sep 29, 2020 12:29 AM
Technology

NTT to take mobile unit Docomo private for US$38b, Nikkei reports

[TOKYO] Nippon Telegraph & Telephone plans to turn its wireless carrier unit NTT Docomo into a wholly owned...

Sep 29, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

US pension funds sue Allianz after US$4b in coronavirus losses

[FRANKFURT] Pension funds for truckers, teachers and subway workers have lodged lawsuits in the United States...

Sep 29, 2020 12:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole to build its own Saudi Bank after stake sale

[PARIS] Credit Agricole plans to build its own corporate and investment bank in Saudi Arabia after selling the final...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.