You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco is world’s most profitable company, beating Apple by far

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 8:25 AM

BP_Saudi Aramco _020419_16.jpg
The earnings of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's giant oil company, have long been a mystery because the company is owned by a government that has kept the information under wraps.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The earnings of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's giant oil company, have long been a mystery because the company is owned by a government that has kept the information under wraps. But on Monday, Aramco opened its books, revealing that the company generated US$111.1 billion last year, making it probably the world's most profitable company by far.

It handily beat Apple (US$59.5 billion in net income in 2018) and Alphabet, the parent company of Google (US$30.7 billion), and ran laps around other oil companies like Royal Dutch Shell (US$23.9 billion) and Exxon Mobil (US$20.8 billion).

Saudi Aramco issued the financial data because it is preparing to borrow up to US$15 billion in bonds in what could be a more aggressive approach to capital-raising for the company and for Saudi Arabia.

Aramco wants the money to help finance its purchase, announced Friday, of most of Saudi Basic Industries, a major petrochemical company known as Sabic, for about US$69 billion. Aramco will be buying the stake from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, whose chairman is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The crown prince, who is the kingdom's main economic policymaker, wants to ease the economy's dependence on oil and gas revenue through investments in technology companies like Uber. A planned offering of part of Aramco - which would have been the largest initial public offering on record - was expected to raise money for that purpose. That IPO was postponed last year, and the issuing of bonds appears to be an alternative way to raise money.

Aramco also appears to be trying to make itself into a broader energy company and, thus, more attractive if the government decides once again to try to sell a slice of the company.

Aramco's chief executive, Amin Nasser, has said that the company is pursuing international acquisitions in areas like liquefied natural gas, a chilled fuel that can be transported globally on ships like oil.

For investors, one persistent concern about Aramco is its ties to the Saudi government.

"Unlike Exxon and Chevron, its revenue streams are highly dependent on a single country that could face real instability risks," Ayham Kamel, an analyst at Eurasia Group, a consulting firm, wrote in a recent note to clients.

But analysts said that the numbers revealed Monday showed that Aramco had plenty of firepower for more deals.

NYTIMES

Energy & Commodities

Oil rises to 2019 highs as demand outlook improves

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

China to build 6-8 reactors a year to meet 2030 development goals

Energy, petrochemical sector veteran Tan Soo Koong to helm Singapore LNG

Oil extends best run in decade as China data eases slowdown worries

Global gold demand seen rising to 4-year high in 2019

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans

Must Read

BT_20190402_ABHYFLUX2_3740306.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore unveils Prioritisation Matrix planning tool to guide firms in Industry 4.0 transformation

Apr 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SIA Engineering, IHH Healthcare, Olam, Green Build

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening